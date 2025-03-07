Why The Rhymers' Club in New York City Is the Hottest Spot to Visit

"Our owners are from Ireland and it’s always been important for us to stay true to our roots. We’ve found a lot of inspiration from WB Yeats , an Irish poet who founded a secret society in London called The Rhymers’ Club where other young poets and writers could meet to discuss each other's work and art. Our version of The Rhymers’ Club pays homage to that," he continues of the concept.

"When thinking about our next location, we wanted to bring an unexpected concept to an area that needed something fresh. Our goal was to bring a cool and sexy West Village vibe to East Village, and we thought what better way to catch people off guard than to have a sleek cocktail lounge hidden behind our all-day cafe, Café Maud ," Aaron Ashe , co-owner of The Rhymers’ Club, exclusively tells OK!.

"We don’t have the name on the door and it’s on a side street so it’s been cool to see people discovering space organically and then wanting to come back with their friends," Ashe notes. "St. Marks Street and the East Village are usually associated with a grunge vibe so we were looking to bring a polished, approachable and inviting concept for people to gather for all types of occasions. Whether it's date night, out with friends, parties, bridal showers, you name it, we have a space that can cater to all."

So far, The Rhymers' Club has been well-received and exactly what Ashe and his team have been looking for. "Our cocktail program created by our beverage director, Aurele Berdoz has been extremely successful. Aurele has a passion for spirits and cocktails which can be shown in each of the cocktails at The Rhymer’s Club and sister restaurants, Café Maud & Odd Sister," he explains. "We were recognized by Beli App as one of the top 5 new cocktail bars in 2024, based on over 30 million rankings. A few fan favorites have been the Run To Paradise cocktail, the Coole Swan and the Shaken Hands."

"The Rhymers’ Club is different because it is elevated and complex which stands out in this area of the city, while also still being inviting and a place for anyone and everyone to come together. Unlike some speakeasies, we are not just limited to craft cocktails. Guests can enjoy shared appetizers like the popular Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, or a full dinner service, including contemporary American dishes like the Steak au Poivre, Spinach & Artichoke ravioli, and pizzas," he adds. "We also just started a Prosecco brunch on Saturday that has become increasingly popular."