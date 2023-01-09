Harry Hamlin Praises Lisa Rinna For Leaving 'RHOBH' After 8 Years: 'She Elevated The Show'

"All good things come to an end," Hamlin, who wed the Rinna Beauty founder in 1997, said of her Bravo departure. "Time to move on and do something else."

The hunky actor also went on to defend his wife after Kathy Hilton infamously labeled Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood" during the season 12 reunion. “She is the sweetest thing ever," Hamlin gushed over his spouse.