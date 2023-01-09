Harry Hamlin Praises Lisa Rinna For Leaving 'RHOBH' After 8 Years: 'She Elevated The Show'
Harry Hamlin publicly declared his support for wife Lisa Rinna.
After the controversial star announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight years, her husband confirmed Rinna was smart to call it a wrap on her reality TV career.
"She had an amazing run on that show. I think she elevated it. She kicked a** on that show," the Mad Men actor said during an interview at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, January 6.
"All good things come to an end," Hamlin, who wed the Rinna Beauty founder in 1997, said of her Bravo departure. "Time to move on and do something else."
The hunky actor also went on to defend his wife after Kathy Hilton infamously labeled Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood" during the season 12 reunion. “She is the sweetest thing ever," Hamlin gushed over his spouse.
"I have to laugh at that because little Lisa Rinna from Medford, Oregon, is not a bully, has never been a bully to anyone any time. I have known her for 30 years — that’s someone else’s projection," he continued. "Never once has an untrue thing come out of her mouth… She is salt of earth."
On Thursday, January 5, the Melrose Place actress announced she would not be returning to the hit reality series after first joining in 2014.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
The QVC saleswoman had quite a rocky final season on the series — after feuding with Hilton, being booed at BravoCon, parting ways with her longtime publicist and losing her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, she knew it was time to move on. Prior to making her exit public, Rinna was allusive on whether or not she was going to continue with the franchise.
"We're just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us," she explained of her fate on the show. "We never know. You never know."
