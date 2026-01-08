or
Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shades Football Star's Famous Exes in Ruthless 'Traitors' Teaser

Photo of Donna and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA/Peacock/YouTube

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, dragged the football star's A-list exes on 'The Traitors.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, wasn’t shy in calling out the NFL star’s exes.

In a teaser for the new season of The Traitors, the 73-year-old admitted that her son has several enemies, including past girlfriends.

Travis, 36, has a notorious line of famous exes, including Kayla Nicole, Zuri Hall and Maya Benberry.

Source: @tayvishazetoo/X

Donna Kelce stars on the new season of 'The Traitors.'

Donna was asked who she would not want to see in the Traitors castle, to which she replied, “Maybe some of my son’s adversaries. That could either be on other teams, or that could be coaches, or that could be past girlfriends.”

The internet celebrity stars on the upcoming season of the hit Peacock series, which premieres on Thursday, January 8.

Donna Kelce Exposes Her Sons' Dating History

Image of Donna Kelce would not invite Travis' exes into the 'Traitors' castle.
Source: Peacock/YouTube

Donna Kelce would not invite Travis' exes into the 'Traitors' castle.

This is not the first time Donna has teased the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about his exes. In the May 7, 2025, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, she recalled Travis and his brother Jason’s dating history in college.

“Jason you didn’t really bring a lot of ladies home,” she said. “You dated but I didn’t know any of them. With Trav, I met one or two. I knew nothing of anybody you guys were dating in college. You told me zero.”

MORE ON:
Donna Kelce

Image of Donna Kelce previously discussed her sons' dating lives on their podcast.
Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce previously discussed her sons' dating lives on their podcast.

Donna then backtracked, adding, “You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date? I don’t know.”

Travis insisted he “didn’t have any girlfriends” while he was still in school as he laughed off his mom’s comments.

Travis Kelce Is Engaged to Taylor Swift

Image of Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift.
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift.

Jason, 38, has been married to Kylie Kelce since 2018, while Travis got engaged to Taylor Swift in August 2025.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they captioned a sweet Instagram collab post of them posing in a garden.

Although a wedding date has not been revealed, the festivities will reportedly be reserved for their inner circle.

"It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle," an insider told a news outlet. "They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy."

Image of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have not revealed a wedding date.
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have not revealed a wedding date.

In a September 2025 episode of his podcast, Travis quipped that he’s not concerned about wedding planning.

"[The wedding is] gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first," he teased. "The wedding will be easy compared to how to f------ catch a God d--- football."

Podcast guest star Jimmy Fallon inquired whether they have any ideas about the type of entertainment they’d like.

"Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?" Travis said.

"I've seen these [moves] all growing up. He's always had this in his bag," Jason added. "He's been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising."

