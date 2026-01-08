Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shades Football Star's Famous Exes in Ruthless 'Traitors' Teaser

Article continues below advertisement

Donna was asked who she wouldn’t want to see in the traitors house and i am 💀 pic.twitter.com/XsJkCqrP6K — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) January 8, 2026 Source: @tayvishazetoo/X Donna Kelce stars on the new season of 'The Traitors.'

Donna was asked who she would not want to see in the Traitors castle, to which she replied, “Maybe some of my son’s adversaries. That could either be on other teams, or that could be coaches, or that could be past girlfriends.” The internet celebrity stars on the upcoming season of the hit Peacock series, which premieres on Thursday, January 8.

Donna Kelce Exposes Her Sons' Dating History

Source: Peacock/YouTube Donna Kelce would not invite Travis' exes into the 'Traitors' castle.

This is not the first time Donna has teased the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about his exes. In the May 7, 2025, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, she recalled Travis and his brother Jason’s dating history in college. “Jason you didn’t really bring a lot of ladies home,” she said. “You dated but I didn’t know any of them. With Trav, I met one or two. I knew nothing of anybody you guys were dating in college. You told me zero.”

Source: MEGA Donna Kelce previously discussed her sons' dating lives on their podcast.

Donna then backtracked, adding, “You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date? I don’t know.” Travis insisted he “didn’t have any girlfriends” while he was still in school as he laughed off his mom’s comments.

Travis Kelce Is Engaged to Taylor Swift

Source: New Heights/YouTube Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift.

Jason, 38, has been married to Kylie Kelce since 2018, while Travis got engaged to Taylor Swift in August 2025. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they captioned a sweet Instagram collab post of them posing in a garden. Although a wedding date has not been revealed, the festivities will reportedly be reserved for their inner circle. "It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle," an insider told a news outlet. "They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy."

Source: New Heights/YouTube Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have not revealed a wedding date.