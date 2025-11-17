'I Think It's PR': The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn't Believe Donald Trump Really Changed His Mind About Wanting Epstein Files Released

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View were as surprised as anybody when Donald Trump finally encouraged the government to release the Jeffrey Epstein files after months of brushing off the situation. On the Monday, November 17, episode of the talk show, Joy Behar questioned what the motive was behind the president's sudden change of heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Is 'Losing Support'

Source: @theview/x The ladies of 'The View' questioned why Donald Trump suddenly supports Jeffrey Epstein's files being released.

"He’s losing any support he had," replied Sara Haines. "They say right now, the Republicans are flocking to support this, because this isn’t political. This is a crime. There was a pedophile involved here. So the least people can do is demand transparency and hold people accountable." Haines' response was rather tame compared to her costars' answers.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump May Be 'Embarrassed' by the Emails

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro thinks the president hesitated to have the files released because his name is 'all over' them.

"I think the reason he didn’t want this out is, first of all, he’s all over the files. He’s all over the emails," stated Ana Navarro, referring to the pedophile's recently released personal messages. "It’s embarrassing, it’s mortifying," she noted of how the POTUS must feel. "Do you think Donald Trump wants to hear Epstein — his close friend of many years before they had that breakup — talk about him being insane and having dementia?"

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Though Trump hasn't been accused of any crimes relating to Epstein, he thinks he has been hesitant to release the files because he may have mutual contacts he was trying to protect. "There are a lot of rich, powerful men who are maintaining a relationship… They are implicated in rehabbing Epstein’s image after he had served jail," she stated. "They are implicated in accepting him in polite society after they knew that he was a registered sexual predator."

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn't Believe Trump Actually Changed His Mind

Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Trump's change of heart is just 'PR.'

On the other hand, Alyssa Farah Griffin believe Trump's new stance is a total gimmick. "I think it’s PR," she confessed. "I think that he’s hearing from the MAGA base, who he usually really has his finger on the pulse of what they care about, and he realizes this is out of control. He can’t convince them to not care about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Griffin worked in the White House during part of Trump's first term as president but no longer supports him.