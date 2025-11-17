'I Think It's PR': The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn't Believe Donald Trump Really Changed His Mind About Wanting Epstein Files Released
Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View were as surprised as anybody when Donald Trump finally encouraged the government to release the Jeffrey Epstein files after months of brushing off the situation.
On the Monday, November 17, episode of the talk show, Joy Behar questioned what the motive was behind the president's sudden change of heart.
Donald Trump Is 'Losing Support'
"He’s losing any support he had," replied Sara Haines. "They say right now, the Republicans are flocking to support this, because this isn’t political. This is a crime. There was a pedophile involved here. So the least people can do is demand transparency and hold people accountable."
Haines' response was rather tame compared to her costars' answers.
Donald Trump May Be 'Embarrassed' by the Emails
"I think the reason he didn’t want this out is, first of all, he’s all over the files. He’s all over the emails," stated Ana Navarro, referring to the pedophile's recently released personal messages.
"It’s embarrassing, it’s mortifying," she noted of how the POTUS must feel. "Do you think Donald Trump wants to hear Epstein — his close friend of many years before they had that breakup — talk about him being insane and having dementia?"
Though Trump hasn't been accused of any crimes relating to Epstein, he thinks he has been hesitant to release the files because he may have mutual contacts he was trying to protect.
"There are a lot of rich, powerful men who are maintaining a relationship… They are implicated in rehabbing Epstein’s image after he had served jail," she stated. "They are implicated in accepting him in polite society after they knew that he was a registered sexual predator."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn't Believe Trump Actually Changed His Mind
On the other hand, Alyssa Farah Griffin believe Trump's new stance is a total gimmick.
"I think it’s PR," she confessed. "I think that he’s hearing from the MAGA base, who he usually really has his finger on the pulse of what they care about, and he realizes this is out of control. He can’t convince them to not care about it.”
"So it’s purely hoping that some of his followers are like, ‘Oh no, see, he does want to release the files," the former White House staffer explained. "But it’s because it hits to the core of what got Trump into power: ‘Drain the swamp.’ So many of his followers thought he was going to take on the powerful and the politically connected, and by not releasing this, not leaning into full transparency, he seems like he’s protecting those very people."