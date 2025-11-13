The View's Ana Navarro Blasts 'White, Rich and Powerful Men' for Protecting Each Other Ahead of House Vote to Release Epstein Files

Article continues below advertisement

The View co-hosts are irate over some politicians dismissing the possibility of releasing more files related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. On the Thursday, November 13, episode of the ABC series, Whoopi Goldberg questioned whether there's a "fracture" in the political parties when it comes to the hot topic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x 'The View' hosts noted that voting to release files about Jeffrey Epstein shouldn't be a 'political' issue.

"It's interesting you mention that," said Sara Haines. "Because when you say, 'is there a fracture in the party,' this isn't about parties, it's about crime." Haines noted how after over 20,000 emails of Epstein's were leaked, government officials held a meeting at the exclusive Situation Room in the White House. "What the h--- are they hiding?" questioned Haines.

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Questions Jeffrey Epstein's 'Power'

Source: mega Sara Haines wants to know why Jeffrey Epstein had so much 'power' over people.

Haines explained how the late pedophile was a high school dropout who got his big finance job through a parent he knew from a private school he worked at. "He could pick up the phone and get world leaders to show up wherever he wanted, whenever he wanted. Why did this man have so much power? It's not even about Donald Trump that I want to see these files, they absolutely have to show us what they're all hiding," she demanded. "And it's billionaires. There's a lot of money behind this scandal."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Targets 'Rich White Men'

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro slammed 'white, rich, powerful, entitled men' for protecting each other.

"Sara, this is white, rich, powerful, entitled men protecting other white, rich, powerful, entitled men. Men who thought they could get away with anything, and for decades, did," costar Ana Navarro chimed in. "I agree with you. I don't know why we're getting sucked up into a political partisan fight about this. This is about right and wrong." "Anybody who votes against releasing these files, that's going to be a stain in your personal character for the rest of your life," she declared.

The Vote Will Take Place Next Week

Source: mega Epstein's released emails mentioned former friend Donald Trump more than once.