The View's Ana Navarro Insists Alex Murdaugh Wouldn't Get a Retrial If He Wasn't a Rich White Man: 'He'd Be Rotting in Jail'

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Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro believes Alex Murdaugh wouldn't be getting a retrial if he was poor, Black or Latino.

"If he was a poor white guy, a Black guy, or a Latino guy, he’d be rotting in jail for these charges," Navarro declared, to which Hostin responded in agreement, "He’d still be in jail." Hostin explained she wasn't "shocked" by the call for a retrial, which stemmed from claims of misconduct by the clerk of court. "The integrity of the jury process is extremely important, and lawyers always say cases are won and lost at jury selection. It’s very important that the 12 people that are there, or the six people that are there, are impartial, listen to the evidence, and are not tampered with," she elaborated. "That’s your right to a fair trial. It’s a constitutional right."

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'There's Very Compelling Evidence'

Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin said a retrial will be 'difficult.'

“While I think he could still be convicted because there’s very compelling evidence, there’s video footage that places him at the crime scene. He repeatedly lied about not being there, but now you have the defense that’s super prepared for the best evidence,” she said.

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'Its Hard to Retry Cases That Have Become So Popular'

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Source: @theview/youtube The decision for a retrial stems from claims of misconduct by the clerk of court.

"I think it’s really hard to retry cases that have become so popular," she continued. "Movies have been made about this case; there have been documentaries made about this case; and as time goes by, witnesses’ memories fade. So those people that are still alive, they may not remember it the same way."

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'He's Not Gonna Get Off Scott Free'

Source: @theview/youtube Alex Murdaugh was first convicted in 2023.

Navarro clarified to the audience that Murdaugh is still "not gonna get off scott free. He’s not out there walking." "He’s likely going to be incarcerated for the rest of his life," she noted.

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Source: mega Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son.