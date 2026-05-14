Megyn Kelly Supports Killer Alex Murdaugh's Re-Trial as Supreme Court Overturns His Double-Murder Conviction: 'He's Entitled'
May 14 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly doesn't "like" Alex Murdaugh, but she supports his right to a re-trial.
The podcaster reacted to the killer's double-murder conviction being overturned following the South Carolina Supreme Court's bombshell ruling on Wednesday, May 13.
During Wednesday's episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Today host agreed with the Supreme Court decision, declaring, "Every defendant in this country is entitled to a fair trial and to due process unfettered by influence from any third party."
'I Believe He Did This'
While Kelly clarified, "In my case, I believe he did this," she insisted Murdaugh is "entitled to a new trial" following the Supreme Court's reversal of an earlier ruling that refused the request. Upon announcing their decision, the Supreme court cited "disgraceful" and "unprecedented" jury tampering by former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca "Becky" Hill.
"I said that before. I said this on this program, not because I like Alex Murdaugh, but because the court clerk interfered with this jury in a way that could not possibly allow this verdict to stand, and the South Carolina Supreme Court agrees. They’re going to give him another shot," Kelly explained.
"I firmly believe that Becky Hill is a pathological liar," the journalist declared of the former county clerk, who wrote a book on Murdaugh and was accused of warning jurors "not to be fooled" by the disgraced South Carolina attorney's 'tearful testimony" pleading his innocence.
Kelly claimed Hill has "lied repeatedly," stating, "She’s lied under oath. When caught here, she didn’t say, ‘Oh my gosh, I misunderstood.’ She lied about what she’d done. The jurors contradicted her."
- Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Requests New Trial After Claiming Clerk Tampered With Jury to Get a Book Deal
- Alex Murdaugh Juror Claims Court Clerk 'Made It Seem Like' Former Lawyer Was 'Already Guilty' During Trial
- Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Denied New Trial After Claiming Court Clerk Influenced Jury
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“The Supreme Court of South Carolina said she has no credibility,” Kelly mentioned. “We don’t find her credible at all. I think if you’re making an honest mistake. You own it. You apologize for it. She’s lied at every turn.”
Murdaugh continues to insist his innocence. Meanwhile, Hill pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and perjury after showing a reporter photographs from sealed court exhibits and then lying about it.
The father-of-two was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison in March 2023 for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22. His eldest son, Buster, 30, has stood by the former high-profile legal professional in the years after the deaths of his mom and brother, even testifying in defense of Alex, 57, during his initial trial.
Though Buster has been supportive of his dad, the sole surviving son of Alex is reportedly "not happy" with the Supreme Court's decision.
"This is going to put him through all of this again. He has to relive the hardest years of his life all over again," a source close to Buster spilled to Daily Mail.