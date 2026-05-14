Murdaugh Murder Case Erupts as Alex's Attorneys Tease New Evidence After Bombshell Retrial Ruling

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The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Alex Murdaugh’s double murder conviction, meaning the infamous father will go through a retrial, which could lead to new evidence coming to light. In an interview airing on Thursday, May 14, journalist Eva Pilgrim sat down with defense attorneys for the former South Carolina lawyer following the major legal development.

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Source: @insideedition/Instagram The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Alex Murdaugh’s double murder conviction.

Speaking to Inside Edition, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin described their client’s reaction as one of relief after more than three years maintaining his innocence. “He’s so glad that he’s no longer a convicted murderer of his wife and son,” Griffin said. Harpootlian added Murdaugh “has never faltered” in denying the charges, arguing investigators prematurely focused on him while overlooking other potential leads. According to the defense, key steps were not taken at the crime scene. Harpootlian claimed there were no fingerprints or DNA collected from the feed room where Murdaugh’s son, Paul, was killed, and pointed to tire tracks leaving the scene that were never pursued. “They assumed he did it and didn’t look at anybody else,” he said.

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Source: @insideedition/Instagram Alex Murdaugh will go through a retrial.

With a retrial looming, the attorneys hinted at new developments that could reshape the case. When asked directly whether new evidence could be introduced, Harpootlian responded: “Yes… we believe so.” The defense team also ruled out any plea negotiations. “No,” Harpootlian said, with Griffin agreeing, “Never.”

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What Should People Expect From a Potential Retrial?

Source: MEGA Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin hinted at new evidence.

Looking ahead, Griffin suggested the defense is prepared to challenge the prosecution more intensely in a retrial. With access to previous testimony transcripts, he said they will scrutinize inconsistencies among state witnesses. “There’s a lot of ammunition that we have to attack the state’s case,” Griffin noted. Despite questions about how the defense will be funded, given Murdaugh’s reported financial situation, Griffin made it clear their commitment remains unchanged. “We’re in it to the end, and we’re not walking away from Alex,” he said.

Did the Clerk of Court Previously Influence the Jury?

Source: MEGA Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin are 'not walking away' from Alex Murdaugh.