Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now? Inside the Murderer's Life in Prison 4 Years After He Killed His Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh and his crimes are back in the limelight following the release of the new Hulu series, Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Released on Hulu and Disney+ on October 15, the show chronicles the dark story of the Murdaugh family, from Paul Murdaugh's infamous boat crash to Alex's current life in prison. "Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they've ever encountered," the synopsis reads. "As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family's connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear." As the real-life case began drawing renewed attention, OK! revisited Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and Paul's murders and examined Alex's life behind bars.

How Did the Murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh Unfold?

Source: MAGGIE MURDAUGH/FACEBOOK Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered at the family's home near Islandton, S.C.

The murders of Maggie and Paul occurred on June 7, 2021, at the family's South Carolina hunting estate. The Colleton County Sheriff's Department said both victims were found near dog kennels with multiple gunshot wounds: Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range, while Maggie was shot multiple times with 300 Blackout ammunition from an AR-style rifle while lying on the ground. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Alex called 911 after discovering his wife and son's bodies, according to police. Then, on September 4, 2021, Alex called authorities after "someone in the car" had shot him in the head in Hampton County. "Alex had an entry and exit wound, his skull was fractured and it was not a self-inflicted bullet wound. Alex pulled over after seeing a low-tire indicator light. A male driver in a blue pickup asked him if he had car troubles, as soon as Alex replied, he was shot," a family spokesperson said at the time. Two days later, he resigned from his law firm and entered rehab. Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick stated he left after it discovered he "misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies." Amid Alex's legal troubles, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also launched an investigation into the 2018 death of the Murdaugh family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

When Was Alex Murdaugh Arrested?

Source: MEGA Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty to various financial crimes charges.

On September 16, 2021, Alex was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report in connection to the September 4 shooting incident. Following his rehab stint on October 14, he was cuffed in Orlando on suspicion of misappropriating settlement funds related to Satterfield's 2018 death. Alex was indicted on two counts of murder and two weapons charges for the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul on July 14, 2022. He entered a not guilty plea before the double murder trial began in January 2023. During the trial, a cellphone video taken by Paul on the night of the murders confirmed Alex was at the crime scene. According to prosecutors, the disgraced former attorney killed his wife and son at around 8:49 p.m. and then attempted to create an alibi by calling Maggie's phone and sending a text message.

What Was Alex Murdaugh Charged With?

Source: MEGA Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison.

On March 2, 2023, after the highly publicized six-week trial, a jury found Alex guilty of murdering Maggie and Paul. He was sentenced to life in prison for each murder the following day.

Was Alex Murdaugh Convicted of Other Charges?

Source: MEGA Alex Murdaugh's attorneys have appealed his conviction.

In addition to two life sentences, Alex received a 40-years prison sentence for 22 federal financial crimes to which he pleaded guilty. "I literally am filled with sorrow, and I am filled with guilt over the things that I did to the people that I care about so much," he told the judge before the sentence was read on April 1, 2024. "I understand, the natural reaction to what I just said is probably, 'Is he sorry for what he did, or is he sorry that he got caught?' … But I assure you and every victim that I hurt that I am sorry for the things I did."

Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?

Source: MEGA Alex Murdaugh's story is the subject of the new Hulu series 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family.'