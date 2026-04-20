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The View's Ana Navarro Shames Selfish Trump Supporter Caitlyn Jenner After She Whined About POTUS' Order Affecting Her Passport

Split photo of Ana Navarro and Caitlyn Jenner
Source: @theview/x;mega

'Let me play my little violin for you,' Ana Navarro joked.

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April 20 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

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Ana Navarro once again took aim at Caitlyn Jenner for complaining about a transgender issue given the Olympian's unwavering support for Donald Trump.

The former athlete revealed she's unable to travel intentionally because her new passport has her gender marked as male, as the president passed an executive order that the document must present an individual's gender at birth.

Navarro and her costars addressed the situation on the Monday, April 20, episode of The View.

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Photo of Ana Navarro slammed Caitlyn Jenner on 'The View,'
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro slammed Caitlyn Jenner on 'The View,'

"I'm going to quote trans advocate Janetta Johnson, who said this in 2015: 'Jenner is a rich, white b----. She can pay for everything she needs. But I think she now needs to put some of that money back into the transgender community, as she has taken a lot,'" Navarro read. "'All these years, we've been abused and battered, yet she has used none of her power to help the community and bring about change.'"

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'Cry Me a River'

Photo of The retired Olympic athlete complained about an executive order Donald Trump signed even though she voted for him.
Source: mega

The retired Olympic athlete complained about an executive order Donald Trump signed even though she voted for him.

Navarro weighed in with her own thoughts, declaring, "Girl, cry me a river. Let me play my little violin for you."

She pointed to Trump being at the root of Jenner's issue.

"Changing the marker on the passports is an executive order that [Trump] signed on day one, so if you think he didn't know what he was doing, if you think he wasn't fulfilling a campaign promise because, as you say, he absolutely exploited this issue in order to get people to the polls," she explained. "I think there's a special place in h--- for people who only care about themselves and don't care about the effect on others."

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Ana Navarro Says Caitlyn Jenner Is Selfish

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Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro accused Caitlyn Jenner of only caring about herself.

"Imagine what the safety issue is for people who are not celebrities, who don't have access to the White House and who don't have money," Navarro said to applause from the crowd, referring to how Jenner admitted she wrote the president a letter asking for help.

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Photo of Caitlyn Jenner received swift backlash over her complaints.
Source: @theview/x

Caitlyn Jenner received swift backlash over her complaints.

As OK! reported, the former reality star — who transitioned from male to female in 2015 — revealed on an episode of the "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast that her new passport now has a male gender marker because of the president's executive order "that all federal documents [have] to be your biological s-- at birth."

Jenner admitted she asked Trump for help but hasn't heard back from him, emphasizing that she's not blaming him for the situation.

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Photo of Caitlyn Jenner refused to blame 'kind' Donald Trump for the problem.
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Caitlyn Jenner refused to blame 'kind' Donald Trump for the problem.

"He's, I think, an amazing, kind person. And maybe the world doesn't see that all the time ... but I really appreciate the guy and what he's doing," she raved. "And thank God at least we got somebody in there that's trying to save our country and the world."

Navarro didn't feel sympathy for Jenner, as after seeing a headline about the ordeal, she commented on social media, "Boo-hoo. Cry me a f------ river😭😭😭."

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