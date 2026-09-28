'The View' Co-Hosts Shame Ageist Critics Who Slammed Racy Outfit Madonna, 68, Wore to 2026 VMAs: 'How Dare You'

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The ladies of The View shamed those who criticized Madonna's appearance at the Sunday, September 27, 2026 MTV VMAs. As they discussed the awards show on the Monday, September 28, episode of the ABC series, the co-hosts explained how some viewers felt the Queen of Pop, 68, was doing too much to try and recreate her dance moves and seductive outfits from years ago. The co-hosts noted how women over a certain age often have their looks picked apart, pointing to a recent example of actress Jasmine Guy, 64, who read countless "brutal" comments about how much she's changed since her days on A Different World.

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'You Can't Win'

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' hosts discussed the backlash Madonna received for wearing a racy outfit at the 2026 VMAs.

"These women are gorgeous," Whoopi Goldberg, 70, declared. "It shows how there’s just no win for women," Alyssa Farah Griffin, 38, chimed in. "Madonna’s being criticized for being too overtly sexual and trying to look too young, and Jasmine is being criticized for trying to age gracefully. You can’t win no matter which direction you take."

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Whoopi Goldberg Ignores Social Media Trolls

Source: cbs Madonna turned heads in a corseted bodysuit and fishnet tights.

"That's why I don't pay attention," the EGOT winner explained. "The truth is, no one can hurt you like you can hurt yourself. And I don't even know you, so why would I put anything into what you say? You don't know my life, you don't know how I live and you don't know my pain." Sara Haines, 49, noted that the people who are making the rude remarks are usually the ones who are not "in a good mental state," while Ana Navarro, 54, begged haters to "leave women alone. It’s hard. We are in menopause."

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'What Is the Alternative?'

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Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin hit back at critics who shame people 'for trying to age well.'

Sunny Hostin, 57, appeared to be even more upset than her costars. "What’s so sad about all of this that’s going on with women and aging is, what is the alternative?" she questioned. "I can’t begin to tell you how many emails I get, almost on a monthly basis, about someone being widowed in my age group, someone having a stroke, someone having a heart attack." "How dare you shame someone for trying to age well and beautifully and just live," the former prosecutor continued. "We need to realize what a blessing it is to be able to get to be that age."

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Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that women are criticized for aging naturally or trying to maintain a youthful look.

Madonna made waves on stage, opening up the show with a performance that featured Sabrina Carpenter, 27, and Charli XCX, 34. However, some scoffed at her outfit, as when she accepted her awards, she donned a black strapless corseted bodysuit, fishnet tights and heels.

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'People Were Worried' About Madonna's Behavior

Source: cbs A source claimed Madonna 'seemed out of it backstage, sparking concerns from her inner circle.