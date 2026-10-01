'The View' Co-Hosts Shade Bethenny Frankel as Joy Behar Claims She 'Stole' Skinnygirl

Article continues below advertisement

The tension between The View co-hosts and Bethenny Frankel doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. During a recent episode, Joy Behar brought up her longtime “beef” with the Real Housewives of New York City alum while welcoming former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos back to the show. “Joining us back at the table is The View’s original young one, Debbie Matenopoulos,” Behar said, referencing Matenopoulos joining the show when she was only 21 years old. “You are forever young, darling, and forever a skinny b-----.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Joy Behar revisited her reported ‘beef’ with Bethenny Frankel during a recent episode of 'The View.'

Article continues below advertisement

Behar continued with a comment about Matenopoulos' appearance before turning the conversation toward Frankel, who launched her Skinnygirl line of food, books and products in 2009. “She’s always been the skinny b----- of the show,” Behar said, before making an allegation about Frankel. “I believe I came up with that about you, and then somebody stole that idea and made a whole diet book about it,” Behar said, with Matenopoulos confirming, “You did.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Article continues below advertisement

Matenopoulos Identified Bethenny Frankel

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Joy Behar claimed she had previously used the phrase ‘skinny b----’ about Debbie Matenopoulos before Frankel's Skinnygirl brand.

Behar appeared to momentarily forget the name of the person she was referring to. Matenopoulos then clarified that she meant Frankel, adding that Behar has long had an issue with the reality star. Behar's comment also came with a notable timeline. Frankel launched the Skinnygirl brand in 2009, 12 years after Behar and Matenopoulos joined The View in 1997. However, the phrase “Skinny B-----” was already associated with a book before Frankel's brand came along. Rory Freedman and Kim Barnouin released a book titled Skinny B---- in 2005, four years before Frankel launched Skinnygirl.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hostin Joked About Her Connection to Frankel

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin also joked about being Bethenny Frankel's ‘best friend’ despite their history.

Behar then brought Sunny Hostin into the conversation, joking that Frankel is the co-host's “best friend.” “Yeah, my bestie!” Hostin replied. A surprised Matenopoulos then asked, “Are you serious?” “No, I’m not,” Hostin clarified. The joke comes years after Hostin publicly discussed an alleged confrontation involving Frankel and one of her children.

Hostin's Past Claims About Frankel

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin previously alleged that Bethenny Frankel yelled at her child at a beach, while a source disputed the account.