'The View' Co-Hosts Shade Bethenny Frankel as Joy Behar Claims She 'Stole' Skinnygirl
Oct. 1 2026, Updated 7:25 a.m. ET
The tension between The View co-hosts and Bethenny Frankel doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.
During a recent episode, Joy Behar brought up her longtime “beef” with the Real Housewives of New York City alum while welcoming former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos back to the show.
“Joining us back at the table is The View’s original young one, Debbie Matenopoulos,” Behar said, referencing Matenopoulos joining the show when she was only 21 years old. “You are forever young, darling, and forever a skinny b-----.”
Behar continued with a comment about Matenopoulos' appearance before turning the conversation toward Frankel, who launched her Skinnygirl line of food, books and products in 2009.
“She’s always been the skinny b----- of the show,” Behar said, before making an allegation about Frankel.
“I believe I came up with that about you, and then somebody stole that idea and made a whole diet book about it,” Behar said, with Matenopoulos confirming, “You did.”
Matenopoulos Identified Bethenny Frankel
Behar appeared to momentarily forget the name of the person she was referring to. Matenopoulos then clarified that she meant Frankel, adding that Behar has long had an issue with the reality star.
Behar's comment also came with a notable timeline. Frankel launched the Skinnygirl brand in 2009, 12 years after Behar and Matenopoulos joined The View in 1997.
However, the phrase “Skinny B-----” was already associated with a book before Frankel's brand came along. Rory Freedman and Kim Barnouin released a book titled Skinny B---- in 2005, four years before Frankel launched Skinnygirl.
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Hostin Joked About Her Connection to Frankel
Behar then brought Sunny Hostin into the conversation, joking that Frankel is the co-host's “best friend.”
“Yeah, my bestie!” Hostin replied.
A surprised Matenopoulos then asked, “Are you serious?”
“No, I’m not,” Hostin clarified.
The joke comes years after Hostin publicly discussed an alleged confrontation involving Frankel and one of her children.
Hostin's Past Claims About Frankel
Hostin previously alleged on The View in 2019 that Frankel had “yelled at” one of her children while they were at the beach.
“It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about 7, playing with other children at about 2:00 in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open, and that our children were being too loud on the beach,” Hostin said at the time.
Sources told the outlet that Hostin's account "isn't true."
"Bethenny doesn't even know her. It seems so strange that Sunny has such a fixation on her," the insider said. "Sunny spoke negatively about Bethenny during her Puerto Rico efforts, and she continues to do so. Not sure what her issue is."