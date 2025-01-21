'The View' Stars Express Disgust Over Donald Trump Taking on a 'Godlike Complex' in His Inauguration Speech
The ladies of The View had plenty of opinions to share the day after Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 47th president of the United States.
On Tuesday, December 21, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro noted they couldn't weigh in much on the ceremony since they refused to watch it, though Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin did tune in.
Haines admitted it was "hard" to watch his speech since she didn't vote for the businessman.
"I remember when it was done, my first reaction was 'what is this country he speaks of' because I immediately couldn’t reconcile the way I see the country and the people and how it is right now and where he saw it," she said of Trump's comments.
"He didn’t say carnage, but he said carnage pretty much in everything else," she continued. "You remember the reference from his first inauguration, he said carnage? I just kind of felt this dark feeling and then he had this kind of martyr-like ... Like you guys are downtrodden and almost irreparably — you can’t save this place, but I can and it had this godlike complex without any Jesus qualities."
Griffin agreed, noting, "I was shocked by the imagery ... he left four years ago in disgrace, barely anyone showed up when he announced his re-election two years ago and now he came back as a conquering king and had the biggest titans of industry, fashion designers, Democrats and every former president there."
Joy Behar took a lighter approach to the subject and brought up his convictions, joking, "If he’s sending all the criminals away, where is he going?"
In his address, Trump mentioned God when he briefly touched on the assassination attempt against him in July 2024.
"They've tried to take my freedom and take my life, just a few months ago in a beautiful Pennsylvania field. An assassin's bullet ripped through my ear," he stated. "What I felt then and even more now, my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."
While Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear on the episode, she previously revealed she wouldn't be watching the inauguration — however, she defended Carrie Underwood's controversial decision to perform at the ceremony.
"I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support," the actress explained. "It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching, but that's just me."