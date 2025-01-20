Big Tech Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Get 'Better Seats' Than Donald Trump's Own Cabinet Picks at 2025 Inauguration
During Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration, fans couldn't help but notice how Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk had a better view of the festivities over people who will be working for the president.
One person pointed out, "Big Tech billionaires have a front row seat at Trump's inauguration. They have even better seats than Trump's own cabinet picks. That says it all," while another said, "The United States of Oligarchs."
A third person added, "When the inauguration prominently displays Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Miriam Adelson & other Trump mega donors - we’ve become an oligarchy. #Inauguration2025," while another said, "noteworthy that Trump’s cabinet officials are seated in the *second* row of the rotunda. who’s in the first row? Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, and half a dozen other billionaires who control America’s information sharing sites."
Musk later spoke out after Trump was sworn in for the second time.
“This is what victory feels like,” Musk told the crowd. “This was no ordinary victory, this was a fork in the road of human civilization.”
“This one really matters, thank you,” Musk then said of last year’s election, before making a bizarre salute.
Meanwhile, Trump's first speech of the day touched upon him being shot at in the summer of 2024 while at a rally in Butler, Pa.
“My life was saved for a reason,” Trump said. “I was saved by God to make America great again.”
“My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed, their freedom,” Trump added.
Trump vowed to make the U.S. a better place when he takes over. "We will strive to make his dream a reality. We will make his dream come true," he stated.
"My legacy will be as a peacemaker and unifier," he concluded. "That's what I want to be — a peacemaker and a unifier."