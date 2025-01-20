Big Tech Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Get 'Better Seats' Than Donald Trump's Own Cabinet Picks at 2025 Inauguration

During Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration, fans couldn't help but notice how Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk had a better view of the festivities over people who will be working for the president.

One person pointed out, "Big Tech billionaires have a front row seat at Trump's inauguration. They have even better seats than Trump's own cabinet picks. That says it all," while another said, "The United States of Oligarchs."