Politics Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump by Bragging About His Ratings Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump by thanking him for his ratings spike following an ongoing feud with the ratings-obsessed POTUS. Lesley Abravanel May 13 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel brought up his stellar ratings at the event.

“You see, in order for ABC to pull you off the air, you have to throw a chair at your Mormon boyfriend!” Kimmel quipped. ABC and its parent company, Disney, suspended Kimmel's show indefinitely on September 17, 2025, following intense political backlash and government pressure over benign comments Kimmel made regarding the assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk. The suspension was brief, lasting less than a week, and the show returned to the air on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. His highly publicized return generated an all-time record of 6.3 million linear viewers and over 25 million digital views for a single monologue.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump wants the late-night host fired.

Since then, the feud between Kimmel and the POTUS has ramped up, with Trump demanding ABC fire the host over a "widow" joke the comedian made about his wife, Melania, just days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. The dispute, which has seen pressure from the administration on Disney, includes allegations of inciting violence and threats to FCC licenses. “Yes, the president has tried to get me twice over the last six months. That’s one way to look at it,” Kimmel said in response to the Trumps’ renewed calls for his axing.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's 'widow' comment didn't go over well with the couple.

“Another way, you can also say I’ve generated unparalleled engagement across a variety of platforms,” the host said regarding views on social media and streaming, as well as traditional TV. He continued, with a nod to Donald, “Largely thanks to our partners in Washington, we are up 25 percent. It’s a good deal to have the numbers go up nowadays.”

Source: MEGA The host's ratings have gone up amid his feud with the president.