'The View' Fans Demand ABC Fires 'Raging Antisemite' Whoopi Goldberg After Latest Slur On Jewish People

"Dear @theviewabc, how many times does @whoopigoldberg get a pass for her ignorant musings on Jews and the Holocaust? Asking for everybody whom isn’t a raging anti-Semite. Thanks a bunch, ladies.🤡🤮," another individual questioned after Goldberg claimed the mass genocide had nothing to do with race and that it was simply "white on white violence."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ISSUES ANOTHER APOLOGY AFTER REITERATING CONTROVERSIAL OPINION ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST

"I don't know who needs to hear this, well I do, Whoopi Goldberg, but yes, the Holocaust was about racism and genocide against Jews. They singled us out. They put [us in] slave camps. They burned us alive and gassed us to death. They tried to wipe out our race. Do not ignore that," an offended user additionally wrote on social media.