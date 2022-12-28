'The View' Fans Demand ABC Fires 'Raging Antisemite' Whoopi Goldberg After Latest Slur On Jewish People
Enough is enough!
Tons of upset social media users are insisting Whoopi Goldberg get axed from her 15-year panelist position on The View after she rehashed her controversial beliefs on the Holocaust and offended many Jewish people.
"Anyone else think it's time for The View to fire Whoopi Goldberg once and for all?" one Twitter user asked after a recent interview of the 67-year-old was published on Saturday, December 24.
"Dear @theviewabc, how many times does @whoopigoldberg get a pass for her ignorant musings on Jews and the Holocaust? Asking for everybody whom isn’t a raging anti-Semite. Thanks a bunch, ladies.🤡🤮," another individual questioned after Goldberg claimed the mass genocide had nothing to do with race and that it was simply "white on white violence."
WHOOPI GOLDBERG ISSUES ANOTHER APOLOGY AFTER REITERATING CONTROVERSIAL OPINION ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST
"I don't know who needs to hear this, well I do, Whoopi Goldberg, but yes, the Holocaust was about racism and genocide against Jews. They singled us out. They put [us in] slave camps. They burned us alive and gassed us to death. They tried to wipe out our race. Do not ignore that," an offended user additionally wrote on social media.
"Whoopi Goldberg is a classic Jew-hater. Arrogant and ignorant in equal measure. She is a dangerous symbol of erasive Jew-hate. She should be held accountable for her racism," a fourth person demanded.
WHOOPI GOLDBERG INSISTS THE HOLOCAUST WASN’T ABOUT RACE AGAIN AFTER BEING SUSPENDED FROM 'THE VIEW' FOR SIMILAR COMMENTS
This is the second time The Color Purple actress publicly triggered an uproar after speaking disrespectful remarks toward the Jewish religion.
After being told by the interviewer that even Hitler and the Nazis saw Jewish people as a categorized race, Goldberg responded, "yes, but that's the killer, isn't it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?"
"Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical," the Sister Act star — who was initially suspended from The View for two weeks after admitting a similar stance earlier this year — continued. "They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision."
After doubling down on her controversial remarks, Goldberg attempted to clear the air with yet another lengthy apology on Tuesday, December 27, as OK! previously reported.
"My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not," the television personality confessed, although upset viewers aren't seeming to budge this time around. "I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will."