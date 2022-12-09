The View's Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar Go Head-To-Head In Heated On-Air Moment About Joe Biden
Tension on The View continues to rise. In the latest awkward moment between the cohosts, Whoopi Goldberg lost it on Joy Behar during a heated debate about Joe Biden.
The panel was discussing Biden's recent decision not to visit the border during a trip to Arizona earlier this week — but the longtime hosts didn't see eye to eye on his actions.
"I have to say Joe Biden could have gone [to the border] just to get them off his back," said Behar of POTUS, who went to the state to see the site of a new microchip manufacturing plant.
Disagreeing with the 80-year-old, Goldberg, 67, shot back in frustration, "He had other stuff to do! He was trying to... My God, what do you want that man to do?"
"He was right there!" the red-headed comedian retorted. "He was right there."
This wasn't the first time the show's moderator and Behar got into it on-air, with Goldberg getting riled up late last month after her cohost interrupted her thought with a NSFW joke.
While introducing her segment about people cheating more on their partners during the festive period — "Apparently one downside of the holiday season is that it's also prime time for infidelity," Goldberg said — Behar cut in to joke, "Deck the halls!" in a rather suggestive manner.
Though Goldberg didn't find Behar's joke amusing, the panel immediately cracked up, as Sara Haines' laughter drowned out Goldberg's speech. Ignoring the remark, Goldberg continued: "And a study in psychological science examines both cheaters and victims of infidelity to learn why people have affairs."
Meanwhile, Behar also recently threw shade at Goldberg after she appeared to be checked out while she was speaking during a November episode. Goldberg's flippant attitude during the ladies' discussion didn't go unnoticed by Behar, who said under her breath, "Whoopi checked out an hour ago," after the EGOT winner acted bored and played up the audience as if she was better than the conversation being had.