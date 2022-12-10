Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get A Movie Greenlit'
Though multi-hyphenate mogul Kim Kardashian may have found success in nearly all of her ventures, from television to fashion to social media and even her shapewear brand, SKIMS, the star has yet to break into the film industry, a sentiment The View’s Whoopi Goldberg has quite a few opinions on.
Earlier this week, the daytime talk show maven got candid about making movies, countering actress Charlize Theron’s theory that Kardashian had the power to "get way more off the ground" than even big-screen icon Meryl Streep.
"I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened," the EGOT winner explained to her daytime cohosts on the Thursday, December 8 installment of the long-running talk series.
"She can't do that,” she continued, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum "can get television shows made, maybe, but that's about it."
The Sister Act icon also sounded off on Theron’s assertion that the "market is really different today," claiming that the Mad Max: Fury Road alum has "more pull in the industry than I've got in the industry."
"You get stuff done faster than I can,” the actress quipped of Theron, noting that her most recent film, Till “took me 11 years.”
"So, there are things, there are people who can make things happen, but I don't know all that many people other than a lot of men who can get stuff greenlit like that,” she continued.
Though Goldberg clarified that she would “never minimize” the reality TV icon, she maintained that “Warner Bros. is not going to say yes to a movie because she wants to do it.”
