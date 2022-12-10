Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get A Movie Greenlit'

Though multi-hyphenate mogul Kim Kardashian may have found success in nearly all of her ventures, from television to fashion to social media and even her shapewear brand, SKIMS, the star has yet to break into the film industry, a sentiment The View’s Whoopi Goldberg has quite a few opinions on.

Earlier this week, the daytime talk show maven got candid about making movies, countering actress Charlize Theron’s theory that Kardashian had the power to "get way more off the ground" than even big-screen icon Meryl Streep.