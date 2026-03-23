'The View' Hosts Label Donald Trump a 'Mean Person With a Dark Heart' for Celebrating Robert Mueller's Death: 'Karma Never Forgets'
March 23 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View were downright disgusted with the way Donald Trump celebrated former FBI director Robert Mueller's death.
The stars discussed the topic on the Monday, March 23, episode of the show after the president admitted he's "glad" Mueller died on Friday, March 20.
Donald Trump Has a 'Dark Heart'
"There's something particularly galling about the commander-in-chief in the middle of a war taking to Truth Social to attack somebody who won a Bronze Star and Purple Heart while ‘commander bone spurs’ was dodging the draft," Ana Navarro stated. "It’s the hypocrisy of this entire situation that I think just is something that we can’t get numb to."
"This is the same thing he did with John McCain after he died, the same thing he did with Rob Reiner," she pointed out. "This is who he is because he is a mean person with a dark heart, verbal diarrhea and no impulse control."
'Karma Never Forgets'
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"Let me just say this: karma never forgets an address. And he is 80 years old, he’s got obvious visible physical ailments, and there will be people that when he passes away — as we will all pass away — will write these type of things and celebrate," Navarro noted. "If you don’t condemn it today from him, you don’t have a right to condemn it then from anybody."
Trump is currently 79 but will turn 80 on June 14.
Sunny Hostin Points to J.D. Vance's Previous Comments About Charlie Kirk's Death
Sunny Hostin said Trump's reaction "was something beneath the dignity of the office of the presidency."
She also highlighted what J.D. Vance said when he condemned people who were happy about Charlie Kirk's 2025 death, as he stated at the time, "the First Amendment protects a lot of very ugly speech, but if you celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death, you should not be protected from being fired for being a disgusting person."
Said Hostin, "And I agree with those sentiments. I think that if you celebrate someone’s death, you should be fired. I think it’s inappropriate, especially coming from the president of the United States."
The President Has 'Hit Rock Bottom'
Guest co-host Abby Huntsman called the president's behavior "indefensible."
"For Donald Trump, this is when he hits rock bottom. There was a lot of his message that people were attracted to. This is where he can't help himself and gets himself in trouble," shared the mother-of-three, who was originally a co-host on The View from 2018 to 2020.
"Either say nothing at all or send condolences to the family," Huntsman expressed.