'The View' Hosts Label Donald Trump a 'Mean Person With a Dark Heart' for Celebrating Robert Mueller's Death: 'Karma Never Forgets'

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View were downright disgusted with the way Donald Trump celebrated former FBI director Robert Mueller's death. The stars discussed the topic on the Monday, March 23, episode of the show after the president admitted he's "glad" Mueller died on Friday, March 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Has a 'Dark Heart'

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro slammed 'mean' Donald Trump for often saying awful things about people who have passed.

"There's something particularly galling about the commander-in-chief in the middle of a war taking to Truth Social to attack somebody who won a Bronze Star and Purple Heart while ‘commander bone spurs’ was dodging the draft," Ana Navarro stated. "It’s the hypocrisy of this entire situation that I think just is something that we can’t get numb to."

Article continues below advertisement

TRUMP SLAMS ROBERT MUELLER AFTER HIS DEATH: As critics call out Republicans for being silent on the president's shocking social media post celebrating the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, 'The View' co-hosts and Abby Huntsman discuss. pic.twitter.com/8kBD571fa3 — The View (@TheView) March 23, 2026 Source: @theview/x Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he's 'glad' Robert Mueller 'is dead.'

"This is the same thing he did with John McCain after he died, the same thing he did with Rob Reiner," she pointed out. "This is who he is because he is a mean person with a dark heart, verbal diarrhea and no impulse control."

Article continues below advertisement

'Karma Never Forgets'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x 'Let me just say this: karma never forgets an address,' Ana Navarro stated of the president's remarks.

"Let me just say this: karma never forgets an address. And he is 80 years old, he’s got obvious visible physical ailments, and there will be people that when he passes away — as we will all pass away — will write these type of things and celebrate," Navarro noted. "If you don’t condemn it today from him, you don’t have a right to condemn it then from anybody." Trump is currently 79 but will turn 80 on June 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Points to J.D. Vance's Previous Comments About Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin said Donald Trump 'should be fired' for celebrating the FBI director's death.

Sunny Hostin said Trump's reaction "was something beneath the dignity of the office of the presidency." She also highlighted what J.D. Vance said when he condemned people who were happy about Charlie Kirk's 2025 death, as he stated at the time, "the First Amendment protects a lot of very ugly speech, but if you celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death, you should not be protected from being fired for being a disgusting person." Said Hostin, "And I agree with those sentiments. I think that if you celebrate someone’s death, you should be fired. I think it’s inappropriate, especially coming from the president of the United States."

Article continues below advertisement

The President Has 'Hit Rock Bottom'

Source: @theview/x Abby Huntsman said the POTUS is at 'rock bottom.'