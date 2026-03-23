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Donald Trump Ally Refuses to Condemn President's Celebration of Robert Mueller's Death

split of Donald Trump and Scott Bessent.
Source: MEGA

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent refused to condemn Donald Trump's celebration of the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

March 23 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

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During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, March 22, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declined to condemn President Donald Trump's social media post celebrating the death of former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller, a decorated Vietnam War veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, passed away at age 81. Following the news, the POTUS posted on Truth Social, "Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

When pressed by moderator Kristen Welker on whether it was appropriate for a sitting president to celebrate the death of a decorated veteran and American citizen, Bessent provided an awkward defense and deflected.

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Scott Bessent Refused to Condemn Donald Trump's Comments

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Scott Bessent was asked about the president's recent comments.

“Do you think it’s appropriate for the President of the United States to celebrate the death of an American citizen, someone who is a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient, and who served in Vietnam?” Welker asked.

Instead of addressing the comment directly, Bessent urged Americans to show "a little empathy" for what the president and his family have been through amid various investigations.

Bessent cited the 2022 FBI search of Trump's residence — which Mueller was not involved in — as a reason for the president's personal animosity.

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image of The journalist pressed Scott Bessent during their interview.
Source: MEGA

The journalist pressed Scott Bessent during their interview.

“Kristen, I was with the president at the green room at Davos, and there was a video playing of what may have been an illegal raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago,” he said.

Despite being asked multiple times if the post was appropriate or crossed a line, Bessent deflected, stating, “They are going through his wife’s wardrobe, and I watched the look in his eye, and I think that neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family.”

Welker tried one more time and asked, “Is it appropriate for the president to celebrate the death of any American citizen, Mr. Secretary?”

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'Have a Little Empathy'

image of Scott Bessent continued to tell others to have a 'little empathy.'
Source: MEGA

Scott Bessent continued to tell others to have a 'little empathy.'

“I think that given what has been done to President Trump and his family, neither of us can't understand what he has been through,” Bessent repeated.

Welker wasn’t giving up, asking one more time, “So you don’t think that there’s anything wrong with the post saying, ‘good, Robert Mueller’s dead?’”

Bessent refused to condemn the president and said, “Again, I think that we should all have a little empathy for what has been done to him and his family.”

image of Chris Christie called out Donald Trump's comments.
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie called out Donald Trump's comments.

Meanwhile, the president’s remarks about Mueller drew scathing criticism from many others, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who called Trump's comments a "tantrum" and said Bessent's refusal to condemn them showed "pathetic sycophantic sickness.”

Former White House counsel Ty Cobb described Trump's post as that of a "demented narcissist" and criticized Cabinet members for their "cowardly" responses.

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