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Chris Christie Slams 'Self-Consumed' Donald Trump for Praising Robert Mueller's Death: 'That's What a Child Does' 

split of Chris Christie and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie issued a scathing rebuke of 'self-serving mirror hog' Donald Trump for celebrating Robert Mueller's death.

March 23 2026, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

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In a scathing rebuke, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) condemned President Donald Trump for celebrating the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Following Mueller’s death at age 81, Trump posted on Truth Social: "Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

Christie, appearing on This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, March 22, offered reporter Jonathan Karl a torching of Trump’s repugnant remarks.

Christie highlighted Mueller’s record as a decorated Vietnam veteran (Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient), calling Trump’s celebration "reprehensible" given Mueller's decades of public service.

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image of Chris Christie bashed Donald Trump's comments.
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie bashed Donald Trump's comments.

“Well, look, first of all, it’s reprehensible for anyone to say that about someone who had the life of service that Robert Mueller had — even more reprehensible for somebody who is the commander-in-chief of the military to say that about a veteran who was a decorated veteran in the Vietnam War,” Christie said. “And by the way, who didn’t get drafted, volunteered.”

Christie likened Trump’s immediate celebration to a childish tantrum, stating, "That’s what a child does, Jon ... not a sitting president.”

He described the remarks as a "window into a man consumed entirely by himself," arguing that Trump’s joy stems from a belief that nothing matters beyond his own personal interests.

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image of Donald Trump said he was glad Robert Mueller died.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he was glad Robert Mueller died.

The former governor reiterated his long-standing criticism of Trump as a "self-serving mirror hog" who is incapable of acknowledging any perspective other than his own.

While Christie noted that he and Mueller had "epic fights" during their careers, he maintained that the former FBI director was a patriot who always answered the call to serve his country — a quality he argued Trump lacks.

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image of Chris Christie praised Robert Mueller following his death.
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie praised Robert Mueller following his death.

“So the fact is, I knew Bob very well,” the former Republican presidential candidate said. “We worked together for seven years when I was U.S. Attorney [for the District of New Jersey]. And by the way, we had some epic fights during that time. … And so it’s not like I’m an unadulterated Bob Mueller fan. There were a lot of things we disagreed on. But the one thing I can tell you about him is that when his country called him to service, he never said no. And he never put conditions on it.”

image of Chris Christie used to be close to Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie used to be close to Donald Trump.

Trump resented Mueller for his high-stakes federal inquiry into Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 U.S. election and any potential coordination with Trump's presidential campaign.

“And even times when the Russia investigation went on, when he was brought into play there, he wasn’t up to it — I mean, we saw that at the end — but he couldn’t say no when his country called him and asked him to serve,” Christie said. “And this is something— to say what the president said about Bob Mueller just shows you how completely self-consumed the president is, because that’s where it comes from. It comes from his own sense that the only thing that matters in the world is him.”

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