The View's Joy Behar Mocks Bill Gates' Weak Response to Being Named and Seen in the Jeffrey Epstein Files
Feb. 4 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Joy Behar is sick and tired of men named in the Jeffrey Epstein files trying to prove their innocence just by claiming they never visited his infamous island, where many of his sexual assault and trafficking crimes took place.
On the Wednesday, February 4, episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed Bill Gates' response to being mentioned in the latest batch of files released by the Department of Justice.
Joy Behar Pokes Fun at Bill Gates
The talk show played a clip of Gates' interview, where he stated, "I was only at dinners and I never went to the island. I never met any women. The more that comes out, the more clear it will be, that although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior."
Behar poked fun at his response, saying sarcastically, "I know nothing, I did nothing!"
"I like when they say 'I was not on the island.' As if that's the only place any of this stuff could happen," Behar pointed out.
"His homes, they were spooky. Everyone describes them," Sara Haines noted. "Including Melinda Gates: 'I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,' when she met Epstein. 'He was abhorrent, he was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterward.'"
Bill Gates 'Regrets' Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein
As OK! reported, elsewhere in Bill's interview, he claimed he only socialized with the late pedophile in hopes that Jeffrey and his rich friends would donate to the Microsoft founder's health initiatives.
"I was foolish to spend time with him," Bill confessed. "I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him."
He also shot down allegations in one of Jeffrey's email drafts, where he claimed Bill cheated on his then-wife and got an STD from "Russian girls."
"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false," he declared. "I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"
Melinda Gates Recalls 'Painful' Time in Her Marriage
Melinda revealed her ex-husband's ties to Jeffrey were one of the things that prompted her to "leave" the marriage.
"For me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because, [it] brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage. So whatever questions remain there of what I don't — I can't even begin to know all of it. Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband," she expressed of Jeffrey's actions. "They need to answer to those things, not me. And I am so happy to be away from all the muck that was there."