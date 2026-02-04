The View's Joy Behar Mocks Bill Gates' Weak Response to Being Named and Seen in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar is sick and tired of men named in the Jeffrey Epstein files trying to prove their innocence just by claiming they never visited his infamous island, where many of his sexual assault and trafficking crimes took place. On the Wednesday, February 4, episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed Bill Gates' response to being mentioned in the latest batch of files released by the Department of Justice.

Joy Behar Pokes Fun at Bill Gates

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar made fun of how Bill Gates responded to being named in the Epstein files.

The talk show played a clip of Gates' interview, where he stated, "I was only at dinners and I never went to the island. I never met any women. The more that comes out, the more clear it will be, that although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior." Behar poked fun at his response, saying sarcastically, "I know nothing, I did nothing!"

Source: department of justice Bill Gates was pictured in several photos that were included in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"I like when they say 'I was not on the island.' As if that's the only place any of this stuff could happen," Behar pointed out. "His homes, they were spooky. Everyone describes them," Sara Haines noted. "Including Melinda Gates: 'I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,' when she met Epstein. 'He was abhorrent, he was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterward.'"

Bill Gates 'Regrets' Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

MELINDA GATES SAYS BILL NEEDS TO ANSWER EPSTEIN QUESTIONS: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda responding about Bill's inclusion in the latest Epstein files that were released. pic.twitter.com/WzhUYXwRIh — The View (@TheView) February 4, 2026 Source: @theview.x Joy Behar said that never visiting Jeffrey Epstein's island doesn't prove innocence.

As OK! reported, elsewhere in Bill's interview, he claimed he only socialized with the late pedophile in hopes that Jeffrey and his rich friends would donate to the Microsoft founder's health initiatives. "I was foolish to spend time with him," Bill confessed. "I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him."

Source: mega Bill Gates claimed Jeffrey Epstein's draft email about the businessman having an STD are 'false.'

He also shot down allegations in one of Jeffrey's email drafts, where he claimed Bill cheated on his then-wife and got an STD from "Russian girls." "Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false," he declared. "I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"

Melinda Gates Recalls 'Painful' Time in Her Marriage

Source: mega Bill Gates' ex-wife, Melinda, revealed his ties to Jeffrey Epstein led to their split.