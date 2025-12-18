Shocking New Jeffrey Epstein Photos Expose Some of the Late Pedophile's Most Powerful Friends: See Images

Article continues below advertisement

Two shocking celebrities were included in the latest Epstein files released. Bill Gates is pictured with an unidentified woman, as well Noam Chomsky with Jeffrey Epstein, in new documents published by House Democrats on Thursday, December 18.

Source: House Oversight Committee Democrats Bill Gates was included in the Epstein files.

Also included is an image of a foot with a quote from Lolita, a 1955 novel about a pedophile, and a text exchange surrounding Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme. “I don’t know try to send someone else. I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?” the messages read.

Source: House Oversight Committee Democrats Noam Chomsky hung out with Jeffrey Epstein on a plane.

In another snapshot, President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon chatted with Epstein, who was seated behind his desk. Bannon was featured in a batch of photos published on Friday, December 12, as well. The Oversight Democrats described the new files as "passports of women whom Jeffrey Epstein and his conspirators were engaging, photos of rich and powerful men in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit, and concerning text messages about recruiting women for Jeffrey Epstein." "Photos were selected to provide the public with transparency into a representative sample of the photos received from the estate, and to provide insights into Epstein’s network and his extremely disturbing activities," the statement continued, adding that the images are both "graphic and mundane." Top Democrat on the committee, Robert Garcia, noted, "These new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession."

Source: House Oversight Committee Democrats Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking messages were revealed.

The previous drop of images shockingly showcased a $4.50 "Trump condom" with a sketch of the president that read, "I'm huuuuge!" In another image, a younger Trump was seen speaking to a blonde woman as Epstein stood at his side. A different photo showcased the republican next to six women with redacted faces, wearing Hawaiian leis. Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Steve Bannon and Richard Branson are present in the files as well. One photo depicted former President Clinton gripping the waist of Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, at an event.

President Trump Orders Epstein Files to Be Released

Source: MEGA President Trump is included in the Epstein files.