Shocking New Jeffrey Epstein Photos Expose Some of the Late Pedophile's Most Powerful Friends: See Images
Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Two shocking celebrities were included in the latest Epstein files released.
Bill Gates is pictured with an unidentified woman, as well Noam Chomsky with Jeffrey Epstein, in new documents published by House Democrats on Thursday, December 18.
Also included is an image of a foot with a quote from Lolita, a 1955 novel about a pedophile, and a text exchange surrounding Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.
“I don’t know try to send someone else. I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?” the messages read.
In another snapshot, President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon chatted with Epstein, who was seated behind his desk. Bannon was featured in a batch of photos published on Friday, December 12, as well.
The Oversight Democrats described the new files as "passports of women whom Jeffrey Epstein and his conspirators were engaging, photos of rich and powerful men in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit, and concerning text messages about recruiting women for Jeffrey Epstein."
"Photos were selected to provide the public with transparency into a representative sample of the photos received from the estate, and to provide insights into Epstein’s network and his extremely disturbing activities," the statement continued, adding that the images are both "graphic and mundane."
Top Democrat on the committee, Robert Garcia, noted, "These new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession."
The previous drop of images shockingly showcased a $4.50 "Trump condom" with a sketch of the president that read, "I'm huuuuge!" In another image, a younger Trump was seen speaking to a blonde woman as Epstein stood at his side. A different photo showcased the republican next to six women with redacted faces, wearing Hawaiian leis.
Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Steve Bannon and Richard Branson are present in the files as well. One photo depicted former President Clinton gripping the waist of Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, at an event.
President Trump Orders Epstein Files to Be Released
On Wednesday, November 19, President Trump signed documents allowing for the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.
"Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more," Trump stated on Truth Social. "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!"
Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform previously shared an email that indicated there was tension between Epstein and Trump. A message from the late pedophile read, "Of course, he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop." In another chat, he called him the "dog that hasn’t barked."
"I have met some very bad people," Epstein wrote in one email. "None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body."
The Trump administration is required to release the files by the end of this week.