'The View' Labeled a 'Democrat Socialist Party Infomercial' After Research Reveals They Have 17 Times More Liberal Guests Than Conservatives

Article continues below advertisement

The View is under fire for favoring liberal guests as the FCC's investigation into the long-running show intensifies. A new reported conducted by the Media Research Center revealed that from September 2025 to July 2026, 87 of the show's guests were liberal, with only five identifying as conservative. The discrepancy means the show has a whopping 17 times more liberal guests. There were a total of 321 guests on the series during that time frame, but the research only highlighted those who spoke about their political beliefs on the ABC program.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Show Is Not Diverse at All'

Source: the view/abc Research showed 'The View' has 178 percent more liberal guests than conservatives.

"If a celebrity did not discuss politics, they were not included in the count of political leanings even if they had a history of being outspoken in the past," the report stated, per The Daily Wire. "For example, actor Robert De Niro had a history of speaking out against President Trump, but was not included in the liberal count because politics did not come up." MRC President David Bozell commented of the findings, "The View’s 87-5 guest ratio proves the show is not diverse at all. It’s a Democrat Socialist Party infomercial."

Article continues below advertisement

The FCC Is Investigating 'The View'

Source: @theview/youtube MRC President David Bozell called out The View's lack of diversity.

The research comes after the Trump-backed FCC launched an investigation into whether the show abides by the "equal time" rule, which states bonafide news programs must give all political parties a platform. Disney, ABC's parent company, countered that The View was given a "bona fide news exemption" more than two decades ago. "The View's exemption remains valid, and the constitutional infirmities in the equal time doctrine are even more pronounced today, when the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information," their statement read. "Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer, or connected TV. The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms, even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Was a Guest on the Talk Show

Source: @theview/youtube The FCC has been investigating 'The View' for months.

Nonetheless, it seems the series has been making an effort to broaden their audience, as this year, they had Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on more than once. In addition, Vice President J.D. Vance appeared on the program in June. Some MAGA supporters criticized his decision, but Vance quickly defended himself. "I think the only way to pierce through this is to actually go and try to do these conversations everywhere, right? You need to be willing to go into more hostile places, and you need to be willing to go into more ideological places," he explained on "The Way I Heard It" podcast.

Source: @theview/youtube J.D. Vance said going on 'The View' could help people change their opinion about him.