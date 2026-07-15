J.D. Vance Defends 'The View' Appearance Despite Being Grilled by Co-Hosts: 'You Need to Be Willing to Go Into More Hostile Places'
July 15 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance strongly defended his high-profile appearance on ABC’s daytime talk show The View, framing the decision as a critical strategy.
Vance broke down his perspective during an interview with Mike Rowe on “The Way I Heard It” podcast.
When Rowe commended him for voluntarily entering a highly critical environment, Vance argued that the only way to counter political fragmentation genuinely is to go directly into spaces with sharp ideological differences.
He explained that his goal wasn't to win over the entire audience, but to show a fraction of viewers — even just 10 percent — that conservative lawmakers can engage constructively.
The least popular vice president in history, according to polling data, stated that leaders must be willing to engage in conversations wherever they are needed, especially in places that are openly hostile or ideologically opposed.
Rowe commended Vance for going on the show since he “didn’t have to” do that.
"No, but I'm glad I did," Vance said. "I think the only way to pierce through this is to actually go and try to do these conversations everywhere, right? And you're the kind of guy where everybody from the left or the right can talk to, and that's good. That's an amazing thing. But you also need to be willing to go into more hostile places, and you need to be willing to go into more ideological places."
"Why are you in public life if you don't think you can carry your message? If you don't think there's even a chance of persuading, not 50 percent of the people who are watching me on The View, but maybe 10 percent of the people who are watching me on The View, thought, at the very least, maybe this guy isn't such an a------,” he quipped.
Inside His Appearance on 'The View'
Vance appeared on The View in mid-June, primarily to promote his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith. The interview quickly expanded into intense debates over mainstream political issues.
He clashed with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin over claims that the administration was erasing Black history from public spaces.
He also walked back his previous, highly controversial "childless cat ladies" remark while continuing to defend his broader pro-family platform.
The panel sharply questioned him regarding immigration policies, inflation and the ongoing release of Jeffrey Epstein files.
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Despite the frequent interruptions and policy clashes, Vance described the overall interaction as relatively civil, noting the co-hosts were ultimately accommodating, giving him a platform to speak.
He also turned the tense experience into a frequent political joke during subsequent press briefings.
'They Were Nice to Me'
While fielding questions regarding his foreign policy credentials, Vance quipped that spending an hour battling the hosts served as excellent preparation for high-stakes geopolitical negotiations, adding that Joy Behar was "way tougher than the Iranians.”
"I think that the solution to — people talk about the division in our country — I think that the division is a symptom of something much deeper. But fundamentally, one way to bridge the divide is to go and talk to people. Like, yeah, the ladies of The View, some of them were asking unfair questions or talking over me a little bit, but they were fine. They were nice to me. They allowed me to have a platform to say what I wanted to say, and that's all you can really ask for," Vance told Rowe.