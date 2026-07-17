'The View' Host Jokes Pete Hegseth Will Start Measuring 'Size' of Soldiers' Manhood After Announcing 'Stupid' Testosterone Tests

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The View co-hosts were dumbfounded over Pete Hegseth's announcement that soldiers age 30 and up will have their testosterone levels tested and monitored to endure they're in the best shape they can be. The women noted that testosterone naturally varies over time and doesn't correlate to someone's capability in the field, with one of them joking they could measure military personnel's manhood next.

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Pete Hegseth Gets Mocked on 'The View'

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' hosts slammed Pete Hegseth's testosterone screening program.

"So it is a fact of science that no man who is confident in their own testosterone levels worries about other men's testosterone levels," Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped, prompting everyone to laugh. "Look it up, it's in the science textbook!" "I have literally never heard my husband be like, 'I'm worried about our neighbor and his T levels.' Like that's just not a thing," the former White House staffer insisted.

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Joy Behar Pokes Fun at the President

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar brought up Donald Trump's alleged bone spurs, a condition that let him defer from the draft.

Griffin feels the new idea is catering to the "manosphere" part of society and is actually insulting to America's powerful troops. "I have a question. So, what if you have good T levels but you have bone spurs?" Joy Behar hilariously asked, referring to how Donald Trump dodged the draft for bone spurs, which many think was made up so he didn't have to fight. "What if you have low T levels and made up bone spurs?" asked Ana Navarro. "That's a real question," joked Behar. "Does it keep you out of the army?"

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'Stupidest Thing I've Ever Heard'

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Source: @theview/youtube Sara Haines joked, 'what are they doing next? Measuring p---- size?'

"All this made me think about in testing T levels is what are they doing next? Measuring p---- size?" Sara Haines asked. "Like, this feels like the manosphere is in charge of the military. It's the stupidest thing I've ever heard."

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Ana Navarro Condemns Pete Hegseth

Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro said Pete Hegseth should be more focused on ending the war in Iran.

"It also feels a little crazy. You know, we're in the middle of a war that none of us know when and how it will end," Navarro added. "We all desperately want it to end. And in the middle of this war, you've got the Secretary of Defense focused on who's chubby in the military, the facial hair, who's got a beard in the military, and now testosterone levels. Why don't you focus on getting the h--- out of Iran and getting us out of a no-win war?"

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Source: mega Pete Hegseth also announced twice-yearly fitness tests for service members.