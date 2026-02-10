or
The View's Sara Haines Declares 'Liar' Ghislaine Maxwell Needs to Go Back to Maximum-Security Prison 'Where Pedophiles Belong'

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently behind bars for her part in Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scandal.

Feb. 10 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

The costars of The View were in an uproar over Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell stating she'll only hand over more information on their s-- trafficking scheme if Donald Trump grants her clemency.

On the Tuesday, February 10, episode of the show, Sara Haines declared there's no reason for the government to make a deal with the former socialite, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail in 2022.

'We Don't Need to Hear Anything She Has to Say'

"You can’t trust anything she says. She’s been lying, cheating and doing all the things that she did to seduce these women, to recruit these women, to groom these women — excuse me, girls! They were girls, they were young girls," Haines noted. "She herself was part of the abuse. We don’t need to hear anything she has to say."

"But they need to take her from Club Fed... that's what's they call it, this upgraded, sweet little place, and they need to bring her back to a maximum-security prison where pedophiles belong," Haines demanded. "She needs to be treated the way the lowest on the totem pole are. She can sit down ten times over, we’ve got what we need in the files, no one needs to hear from her. Ever."

MORE ON:
Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell's current prison is known as Club Fed due to its cushy conditions.

Haines was referring to how in the summer of 2025, Maxwell was transferred from FCI Tallahassee to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Byron, Texas. The move came after she spoke privately with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, with many believing her compliance with the government could have led to her cushy new facility.

Sunny Hostin Weighs In

Lawyer Sunny Hostin also said that if Maxwell was to be given clemency in exchange for information, the deal would have taken place before her jail sentence.

"You don’t go to trial, get convicted of some of the most heinous behavior, criminal behavior, in U.S. history, then get put in a real federal penitentiary for 20 years, and then make a deal," she shared. "That’s just not how it happens, because you can’t trust whatever she says, because she’s only saying it to get out. So there’s just no question that she shouldn’t get clemency."

Ghislaine Maxwell Stayed Silent at Deposition

Maxwell recently had a virtual deposition with the House Oversight Committee on Monday, February 9, where she plead the fifth and remained silent.

"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the fifth and refused to answer any questions. This is obviously very disappointing," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told the press. "We had many questions to ask about the crime she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for the survivors."

