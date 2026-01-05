'The View' Stars Slam 'Jerk' Donald Trump for Adding His Name to the Kennedy Center: 'It's Very Dictator-Like'

Article continues below advertisement

Every one of the ladies on The View was outraged by President Donald Trump adding his name to the Kennedy Center. Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the discussion on the Monday, January 5, episode of the talk show by asking her costars, "What do you think of his rebrand?"

Donald Trump Renaming the Kennedy Center Is 'Illegal'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg and 'The View' costars criticized Donald Trump for adding his name to the Kennedy Center.

"Well, I think it's illegal," Sunny Hostin stated, to which the actress laughed in response and asked, "So what?" "It's illegal, federal law designated the Kennedy Center as a national memorial and you can't change the name of a national memorial without Congress," Hostin continued. "You’re not supposed to," Goldberg acknowledged. "I’m gonna put my name up on there. John F. Kennedy memorial… and Whoopi, too!"

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines noted the next president can remove Trump's name from the title.

"I'm starting to blame the Supreme Court, because the Supreme Court said he could do whatever he wants to do and he took them seriously," the former prosecutor added. "A name that’s not congressionally approved can just be knocked off with the next administration," Sara Haines said with a chuckle. When her costars questioned if doing that would look "petty," Haines replied, "No, it looks petty to put your name in front of Kennedy! At least when Whoopi did, she put it at the very end of the sentence. Have some humility!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OK! Magazine (@okmagazine) Source: @theview/x The building is now called the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said his move came at a terrible time, since he was reposting rude remarks about the Kennedy family right after John F. Kennedy's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg died from cancer at age 35. "The tone deafness... It's just wrong," she said. "If there was ever a time to honor the Kennedy family and stay silent, that would have been it."

Ana Navarro Calls Trump's Renaming 'Dictator-Like'

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro called Trump's move 'very dictator-like.'

"He's a jerk 365 days a year," Ana Navarro declared. "It’s very dictator-like to stamp your name on everything." “I think he’s particularly obsessed with the Kennedys and the Obamas," she added. "I think he so badly wants their level of legacy."

'You Can’t Just Put Your Name on Anything You Want'

Source: mega Whoopi Goldberg told the president, 'This is not your country.'