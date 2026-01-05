Chelsea Handler Roasts Renamed Kennedy Center as She Hosts 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler hosted the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

“Since the current administration has no problem renaming cultural institutions, I would like to welcome everyone back to the Chelsea Handler Center for the Performing Arts, formerly known as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,” Handler, 50, quipped shortly before introducing Quinta Brunson to the stage. The audience erupted with laughter at her bold commentary. In December 2025, the Kennedy Center officially became the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center, a decision made by its board of trustees, which is chaired by President Donald Trump.

Source: MEGA The renaming of the Kennedy Center has been controversial for the Kennedy family.

Handler hosted the Sunday, January 4, ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., where she entertained the crowd with a lively monologue that included jabs at various film and television nominees. Among those she highlighted was Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for his film One Battle After Another. “Leo’s here, thank God,” the comedian joked. “Leo almost didn’t make it tonight because he was trapped on a boat in St. Barts. It was just like the Titanic, but worse, because Jeff Bezos was there.”

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler roasted Leonardo DiCaprio for nearly missing the awards show.

Handler also took aim at Benicio del Toro, saying, “Benicio, you’ve had a phenomenal year this year, and we need to see more of you, OK? Stop being so selective about what you do. I need you in more movies, in more TV shows, in room 708 at the Andaz hotel tonight.” Not one to miss the chance to reference rising stars, Handler playfully labeled Timothée Chalamet as a “Labubu” and couldn’t resist complimenting Jacob Elordi’s towering 6-foot-5 frame.

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler also poked fun at Benicio del Toro, Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi.

Shifting gears, Handler honored the late Rob Reiner, who passed away at 78 alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on December 14, 2025. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

“Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” she expressed. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knew that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend. When you were in a conversation with him, he was present, focused and funny and asked you tons of questions. Whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends, he was all in.”

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler honored the late Rob Reiner with a heartfelt tribute.

Chelsea fondly recounted a personal memory with Rob and Michele. “After I sent him a text thanking him for dinner a few months ago, he sent me a reply that said, ‘We had so much fun with you last night. Thanks for explaining so much about plastic surgery, it was very edifying,’” she recalled. “Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts to support so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea: decency. That we should all look out for each other. And I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So, let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency and as a reminder of everything Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for.”