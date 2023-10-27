'The View' Slammed for Abruptly Ending Interview With Morgan Freeman After 6 Minutes: Watch
Fans of The View were less than pleased when they only let legendary actor Morgan Freeman speak for six-and-a-half minutes on the talk show on Wednesday, October 25.
The star, 86, came on the show to talk about his Netflix docuseries Life on Our Planet.
"I am one of those people who is very, very interested in this subject — life on the planet. You understand that today life on the planet is in a little bit of trouble, and we're the cause of it. There have been — if I remember correctly — six extinction level events on the planet since life began. Six times. Large, large portions of life — we're talking just life God destroyed. We're headed for another one. Scientists have said if we don't hurry up and change our ways, there's going to be a cataclysmic event and wipe many of us off the face of this earth. It's true," he began.
"You look back and this series does that. How far back does life exist on this planet and why does it still exist? It is because life is tenacious, life — we're not talking about human beings here, we're talking about the planet. She'll stay," he added.
Freeman then said working on the series "enhanced" his perspective on life. "For a long time, I've been listening to what they say — I drive an electric car," he said.
Then, after only six minutes, Freeman was done with his interview.
"I had a question, but we've run out of time," Whoopi Goldberg said. "Listen, this is extraordinary, this documentary. Please keep making all the documentaries that your fingerprints are on. We thank you for coming — you're always welcome at this table."
Of course, fans were outraged that Freeman wouldn't get a chance to talk more.
"If anyone deserves two segments, it's Morgan Freeman," one person wrote in the comments section on YouTube, while another said, "6 Minutes ain't [going to] be ENOUGH... FOR THE ALMIGHTY MORGAN FREEMAN!!!"
A third person stated, "How does this legend only get 6 minutes? Seriously? Wow! I’m so confused. He’s just getting started."
