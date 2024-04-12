'The View' Stars and Al Roker Poke Fun at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Quick Divorce: 'Old People Could Be Just as Stupid'

While Alyssa Farah Griffin said there's no guarantee the couple would have been together forever, Ana Navarro had her doubts about the show in the first place.

“For six months you tortured me every Friday and made me talk about this topic, which I can’t stand because I think it’s manufactured and a complete crock,” Navarro, 52, said referring to the ladies talking about the ABC series during the The View. “So today I get to say, ‘I told you so, I told you so, I told you so.’”

“The mistake was going on national TV to try to feign a relationship and love,” Navarro said. “I’ve had pimples that last longer than this marriage.”