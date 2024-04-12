'The View' Stars and Al Roker Poke Fun at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Quick Divorce: 'Old People Could Be Just as Stupid'
The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist made headlines for getting divorced after just three months of marriage, and TV hosts couldn't help but make fun of the situation.
“This is breaking news,” Carson Daly said on the Friday, April 12, episode of Today. “The Golden Bachelor — the first couple from The Bachelor’s latest franchise — have just announced they have split.”
“What? Who would have seen that coming?” Al Roker, 69, joked about the situation. “Unbelievable!”
“It just goes to show that old people could be just as stupid,” Roker said, to which Daly replied: “Well, you said it, Al. So poignant on the heels of a breakup. Thanks, Uncle Al.”
Meanwhile, The View also weighed in on the turn of events, with Sunny Hostin admitting she was sad to see the pair, who married in a live television event in January, not work out.
“I fell for this nonsense,” the 55-year-old said on the daytime talk show. “I’m upset. I thought since they were older they knew better and they could find love and they didn’t.”
While Alyssa Farah Griffin said there's no guarantee the couple would have been together forever, Ana Navarro had her doubts about the show in the first place.
“For six months you tortured me every Friday and made me talk about this topic, which I can’t stand because I think it’s manufactured and a complete crock,” Navarro, 52, said referring to the ladies talking about the ABC series during the The View. “So today I get to say, ‘I told you so, I told you so, I told you so.’”
“The mistake was going on national TV to try to feign a relationship and love,” Navarro said. “I’ve had pimples that last longer than this marriage.”
Joy Behar concluded the segment, stating: “She has money, he has Viagra. They’ll be fine.”
As OK! previously reported, the pair announced they were calling it quits on April 12.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," the pair said on Good Morning America.
Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."