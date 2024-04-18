Joy Behar Declined Appearing on 'The Apprentice' Alongside Donald Trump: 'I Said I'm Not Interested'
Joy Behar revealed she turned down the chance to appear on The Apprentice alongside Donald Trump.
"Donald Trump and I go back on this show. He was just kind of a New York guy who had a show," The View co-host, who is a longtime critic of the ex-president, told View producer Brian Teta on the "Behind the Table" podcast on Wednesday, April 17.
"He was doing The Apprentice and asked me to be on it. I didn't want to be on it," Behar continued. "I said, 'No, I'm not interested.' He'd be here [in New York City]. At that point I had Melania [Trump] on my show on HLN, she was hawking her jewelry with a touch of birther-ism. He came [to The View] and said, 'Thank you for having Melania on the show.'"
"I did not know he was going to turn into this anti-democratic, philandering felon," Behar quipped.
Later on, the comedian, 81, said there was a time when she was friendly with the Trump family, including when she posed for a photo with Eric and Lara Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
"I went to his wedding to Marla [Maples]," she recalled. "I met [his daughter] Tiffany when she was a baby."
Behar then said when she ran into him at an Adele concert in New York, she asked him about his political career.
"I said to him, 'What are you doing? You really want to do this?' And he said, 'Have you seen the poll numbers?' That's where he was at. Suddenly, he saw himself possibly getting the nomination," Behar said.
On a recent episode of The View, Behar brought up how she found an old photo from that night.
“I was at the Correspondents’ Dinner and I posed with Lara Trump and Eric Trump,” she said. “I saw the picture and I thought, ‘I have to go into rehab now.'”
She added that the photo was taken “before [Donald] became president,” explaining, “It was the Correspondents’ Dinner, Obama was in charge.”
Behar typically critics Trump on the ABC talk show.
For instance, Trump, who is currently in the midst of his hush money trial in New York City, was brought up when he was caught sleeping in court.
“Between breaking the laws, posing for mugshots [and] selling Bibles, the man is exhausted!” Behar joked. “But, you know, only a true sociopath can fall asleep under these circumstances. Think about it!”