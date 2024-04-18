Joy Behar Declined Appearing on 'The Apprentice' Alongside Donald Trump: 'I Said I'm Not Interested'

"He was doing The Apprentice and asked me to be on it. I didn't want to be on it," Behar continued. "I said, 'No, I'm not interested.' He'd be here [in New York City]. At that point I had Melania [Trump] on my show on HLN, she was hawking her jewelry with a touch of birther-ism. He came [to The View] and said, 'Thank you for having Melania on the show.'"

"I did not know he was going to turn into this anti-democratic, philandering felon," Behar quipped.