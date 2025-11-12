'The View' Stars Believe Donald Trump Won't Release Epstein List Because It Includes 'Powerful Billionaires' Who Helped Him Win Elections

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's newly leaked emails about Donald Trump were unsurprisingly the first topic of discussion on the Wednesday, November 12, episode of The View. While Sunny Hostin thought the messages could be beneficial for the president since they didn't outright implicate him in the s-- trafficking scheme, not all of her co-hosts agreed.

Source: @theview/x 'The View' co-hosts chatted about Jeffrey Epstein's leaked emails.

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed but said that if Trump isn't on Epstein's client list, it's confusing as to why Republicans won't release the rumored document. Sara Haines responded with her theory, sharing, "I think the people that will come out have committed the most egregious crimes that you could see in our lifetime, because it was against young, innocent victims, their lives forever changed, and there’s been no justice for them."

Sara Haines' Theory

Source: @theview/x Sara Haines believes there are numerous billionaires on Epstein's client list.

"The more they slow-bleed this evidence out, the more I become more rabid that there are things they’re hiding," Haines noted. "I don’t think it looks good for Donald Trump." "I think that the people they’re hiding are not names we might recognize. Who are they hiding? Billionaires. There are billionaires behind this, and billionaires behind every celebrity, powerful face, there are people, not celebrities, but politicians," she insisted. "When you look at powerful people, they’re all covered by money… The people that they will uncover are billionaires that have paid their way to continue victimizing s-- abuse and rape survivors. That is what I’m waiting to see."

After the commercial break, Haines went on to elaborate how four big banks have been sued by Epstein's victims for "not handling how Epstein did his finances." "These banks didn’t follow their own rules, and four have been sued, and two have paid out. So they were not guilty, but they settled," she explained. "But I think the point here is there’s more going on, and it all comes down to money and power. Money, money and power."

'It Comes Down to Money and Power'

Source: mega Haines doesn't think Donald Trump could have won the presidential elections 'without billionaires.'

"If it's not Donald Trump that's implicated, why would he not release the files?" asked Hostin. "I assure you there’s donors on there," costar Ana Navarro added, to which Haines pointedly replied, "I don't think Donald Trump could be elected without billionaires." "It's a tale as old as time. Powerful men protecting powerful men," agreed Navarro.

Jeffrey Epstein's Emails

Source: @theview/x The White House called the leaked emails a 'smear' campaign against the president.