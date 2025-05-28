'The View' Co-Hosts Are Divided on Donald Trump Pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley Over Their Tax Evasion Jail Sentence: Watch
The women of The View were divided over the news that Donald Trump issued a pardon to Todd and Julie Chrisley, who received jail sentences in 2023 for tax evasion and bank fraud.
Whoopi Goldberg started off the discussion with a skeptical look on her face, asking if people are "going to have a problem" with the pardons or whether they're "numb" to the president's actions.
Joy Behar Disses Donald Trump's Administration for Pardoning the Chrisleys
"Well, according to this administration, if you are a reality star with a lot of money, and you commit fraud, that's good, we're going to give you a pardon. But poor people on medicaid and food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in this country," Joy Behar began.
"Americans need to understand what's going on," she stated. "Chrisley gets let off the hook, but anybody that we might know, who needs help, doesn't get help from this administration."
"Your question was — is anybody going to have a problem with this? I sure as h--- do," Ana Navarro admitted. "I think one of the things we as Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this and not allow this to continue to happen. This is not normal, this is not honest, this is not ethical. Basically, there is a huge for sale sign on the lawn of the White House. If you are a supporter, if you are a donor, then you can buy pardons."
Sara Haines Isn't Bothered by the Chrisleys' Pardon
Sara Haines thought it was a waste of energy to put up a fight over the situation.
"I truly think that when you yell at everything, nobody hears anything," she shared, noting there are things "fundamentally more problematic" for Americans to be concerned about, such as "violent" January 6 rioters being pardoned and "deportation without due process."
"There's a strategy to picking your battles," she reasoned.
Whoopi Goldberg Brings Out the Constitution
Goldberg then pulled out a small booklet that contained the U.S. Constitution.
"There are things you don't do in America," she stated. "The Constitution says it, it's not us saying it."
"I get that your whole family has figured out a way to make money from the country. That's what you do," the actress told the Chrisleys. "What I don't like is that you get pissy with other people who are doing the same thing. Either it's not good for everybody or it's good for everybody. Somebody make up their mind.
The President Called Savannah Chrisley to Break the News
The news about the Chrisleys broke on Tuesday, May 28, when the POTUS called the couple's eldest daughter, Savannah Chrisley.
"It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow," the president told Savannah of getting them out of prison. "I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."
In their original sentences, Todd was given 12 years behind bars while Julie was given seven. They both appealed their sentences but were denied.