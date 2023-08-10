Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Feeling Completely Hopeless' as They Make Last Ditch Appeal to Supreme Court

"If they deny our request for an oral argument and we lose the appeal, we will then head to the Supreme Court," he added. "If the Supreme Court denies their appeal than that is that. They have no more options. That is how our legal system works, unfortunately. But if the Supreme Court agrees to hear their case, it will take anywhere from six months to 18 months. Again, it is very difficult to get a case there."

On July 16, the federal government responded to the original appeal in a lengthy document that read, "Oral argument is unnecessary in this case. The issues and positions of the parties, as presented in the record and briefs, are sufficient to enable the Court to reach a just determination."