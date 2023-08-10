Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Feeling Completely Hopeless' as They Make Last Ditch Appeal to Supreme Court
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing anything they can to cut down their jail time.
The Chrisley Knows Best couple's spirits have taken a hit after their recent appeal for home confinement for their combined 19-year sentence was completely rejected.
According to a source close to the family, Todd and Julie have been "feeling completely hopeless about their situation" and are fearful their most recent court loss will "mean at least another year of living in their h--- hole jails."
Per the reality star's newly hired attorney, Jay Surgent, the couple and their legal team will go to the highest court in the country to seek the justice they feel they deserve after claiming an IRS agent "lied" to help convict them of tax fraud crimes.
"Todd and Julie Chrisley will take this to the Supreme Court if their appeal is denied by the 11th Circuit court. Absolutely. 100 percent," the lawyer explained of the next steps. "We are going to proceed with all appeals."
"We submitted our reply brief on July 26. We are waiting on them to set the case for an oral argument. We are hoping as a result of our arguments either a reversal for a new trial or remand back to district court," Surgent continued.
"If they deny our request for an oral argument and we lose the appeal, we will then head to the Supreme Court," he added. "If the Supreme Court denies their appeal than that is that. They have no more options. That is how our legal system works, unfortunately. But if the Supreme Court agrees to hear their case, it will take anywhere from six months to 18 months. Again, it is very difficult to get a case there."
On July 16, the federal government responded to the original appeal in a lengthy document that read, "Oral argument is unnecessary in this case. The issues and positions of the parties, as presented in the record and briefs, are sufficient to enable the Court to reach a just determination."
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to the family and Surgent about the Chrisleys appealing to the Supreme Court.