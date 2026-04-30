'The View' Host Stunned as WHCD Shooting Conspiracies Explode Online
April 30 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
The fallout from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting didn’t stop when the chaos ended, it spilled into the culture, where conspiracy theories quickly took hold.
On The View, co-host Ana Navarro openly grappled with the scale of the reaction, saying she was stunned by how many Americans believe the incident was staged.
“I’ll tell you what really hit me, though, was later that night when I was on social media or the next morning,” Navarro said. “A good chunk of the country thinks this was staged.”
She quickly clarified her own stance: “I don’t think that. Let me just be clear. I don’t think that.”
‘Where Are We in America?’
“But where are we in America? When Reagan was shot in 1981, nobody would have thought about that,” she said, pointing to what she described as the influence of misinformation and polarization on public perception.
Her comments tapped into a growing concern among media observers that viral narratives can take hold before facts are fully established.
Stephanie Alston, a publicist and author of the political thriller $taged, said that reaction is rooted in human psychology.
“After a chaotic or traumatic incident, people are often trying to make sense of something that feels random, frightening, or incomplete,” she explained. “A ‘staged’ narrative gives people a shortcut. It offers a villain, a motive, and a sense of control in a moment when the truth is still developing.”
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Why ‘Staged’ Theories Stick
“That is what makes these claims sticky: they turn uncertainty into a storyline,” Alston added, warning that repeated coverage of such theories can unintentionally amplify them.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman pointed to a different factor: the allure of insider knowledge.
“‘Staged’ conspiracy theories are much more enticing than the real thing because they have an air of mystery and they make the person who recounts the theory seem like they have inside information,” she said. “Claiming that the attempted assassination was ’staged’ also serves people who have Trump Derangement Syndrome themselves because it paints him as being a liar.”
Lieberman rejected the idea outright, citing what she saw as genuine reactions during the incident.
“It is clear to anyone who watched the WHCD that it was not staged because, for one thing, Melania’s facial expression of horror was totally authentic,” Lieberman noted. “If it had been staged, she would not have been that terrified.”