The View's Sunny Hostin's Declares 'Self-Serving' Olivia Nuzzi 'Disgraced Herself' With 'Poorly Written' Memoir About Alleged RFK Jr. Affair

Sunny Hostin didn't bite her tongue when The View costars discussed Olivia Nuzzi's memoir, American Canto, which details her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. On the Friday, December 5, episode of the series, the former prosecutor accused the journalist of writing the book for attention and money.

Sunny Hostin Drags Olivia Nuzzi and Her Memoir

Source: @theview/x The View's Sunny Hostin felt Olivia Nuzzi's 'poorly written' book was 'self-serving.'

"You know, I’ve only read excerpts of her book. It’s poorly written, in my opinion, and that's why The New York Times and The Washington Post have come out against it," "She means that in a nice way, though," Joy Behar quipped.

WOMEN TAKING THE HEAT FOR SCANDALS? After journalist Olivia Nuzzi got emotional when discussing her romantic relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 'The View' co-hosts discuss pic.twitter.com/TawNXHHvgb — The View (@TheView) December 5, 2025 Source: @theview/x Hostin called the book 'poorly written.'

"I see journalists as public servants in a sense, and I don’t think that she is," the former prosecutor said of Nuzzi. "I think that she sort of took this payday, wrote a memoir that didn’t disclose everything. It’s very self-serving."

Source: mega The journalist's memoir claimed she talked to Robert F. Kennedy about having a baby together.

"And when you know something about someone like RFK. Jr., who has a hearing to become the Secretary of Health, and you don’t provide that information even in writing or to the committee, I think that you have disgraced yourself," Hostin confessed, going on to claim Nuzzi "failed the American people."

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar joked about sleeping her way to the top during the discussion.

Co-host Sara Haines said, "Any kind of flack she's getting is because it directly involved her job. You had a female journalist coming in — because I think women are always up against the assumption that anything we get is because we must have slept our way to the top..." "She played into that," Haines continued before Behar joked with a cheeky smile, "Well, that's true." As the ladies and audience cracked up, Haines told the comedian, "Joy, it took you a few people!" "But with her, it was not only the journalism and staying objective and reporting honestly, it was a knock on women, because we're already up against that trope," Haines added.

Inside the Alleged Affair

Source: mega The married politician denied all of Nuzzi's allegations.

As OK! reported, Nuzzi met Kennedy Jr. in 2023 when she interviewed him while he was still running in the 2024 presidential election. In 2024, the writer exposed their relationship — which she claimed was never physical but included sexting — and then left her job at New York Magazine. The publication said the author "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

RFK Jr. Is Married to Cheryl Hines

Source: mega Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. worked through the scandal and remain married.