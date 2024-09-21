or
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Mistress Sent 'Demure' Nude Photos During Affair: Report

Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi.
Source: MEGA/@olivianuzzix/INSTAGRAM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged mistress reportedly sent him revealing photos via text.

By:

Sept. 21 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

More details have emerged about the nature of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s relationship with reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

According to a report, the 31-year-old journalist sent the former Presidential hopeful, 71, "demure" naked photos of herself after the two met when Nuzzi was writing a story about Kennedy Jr. last year.

robert f kennedy jr alleged mistress sent demure nude photos jpg
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi's alleged relationship was intimate via text.

Per the environmental lawyer's team, he and the writer, who was recently placed on leave from her job at New York Magazine, only met once when Nuzzi worked on a November 2023 feature on Kennedy Jr. However, a separate source alleged there were multiple linkups between the two.

On Friday, September 20, the anti-vaccine activist — who has been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014 — and his camp released a statement that read, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

robert f kennedy jr alleged mistress sent demure nude photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Nuzzi allgegedly sent 'demure' nude photos to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

After the shocking story broke on Thursday, September 19, Nuzzi explained in her own message, without naming Kennedy Jr. directly, that "some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" took place earlier this year.

"During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source," she explained. "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

robert f kennedy jr alleged mistress sent demure nude photos
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy has been married to Cheryl Hines since 2014.

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

During the alleged affair, the blonde beauty was engaged to fellow reporter Ryan Lizza, and Kennedy Jr. has been married to the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 59, for a decade. However, the politician and Nuzzi "weren’t being particularly careful” about their virtual exchanges. "There’s a reason New York mag found out," a separate insider claimed.

As OK! previously reported, Hines may not have been totally taken off guard by her spouse's alleged tryst. "Any woman who gets involved with Bobby does so with her eyes open, or their brains lopped off. Any woman who thinks they’re going to change Bobby is misguided and purposefully ignorant," Kennedy Jr.'s friend Jerry Oppenheimer penned in the 2015 book, RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream.

robert f kennedy jr alleged mistress sent demure nude photos
Source: @olivianuzzix/INSTAGRAM

Olivia Nuzzi claimed the relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was 'never physical.'

Source: OK!
"Women have to understand what they’re getting into when they’re with him. You can hate it, you can make excuses for it, you can do whatever you want to do, it doesn’t change the fact that he has a long history of doing certain things. And if you think, ‘Wow, I’ll be different,’ then you’re [bleep]," he added.

Puck News first reported on the alleged nude photos and that Kennedy Jr. and Nuzzi met more than once.

The New York Post also spoke with sources about Kennedy Jr. and Nuzzi's alleged relationship.

