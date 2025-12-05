or
Olivia Nuzzi Out at 'Vanity Fair' After 3 Months on the Job Following Release of Her Memoir About Alleged RFK Jr. Affair

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Dec. 5 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Olivia Nuzzi is once again out of a job.

Shortly after she released a memoir about her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a report revealed she's leaving Vanity Fair. The Friday, December 5, story stated she "parted ways" with the publication, where she started working in September.

Prior to writing for the fashion staple, the 32-year-old was on the staff at New York Magazine, which is how she first met the married politician, 71, as she interviewed him in 2023 while he was still running in the 2024 presidential election.

Olivia Nuzzi Lost Her Job at 'New York Magazine' in 2024

Olivia Nuzzi parted ways with 'Vanity Fair' after she released a memoir about her alleged RFK Jr. affair.
Olivia Nuzzi parted ways with 'Vanity Fair' after she released a memoir about her alleged RFK Jr. affair.

When their alleged non-physical affair was exposed in September 2024 after Nuzzi admitted to having a "personal relationship with" him, she left the job.

The publication said the journalist "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

Kennedy Jr. denied the sexting accusations and remains married to Cheryl Hines.

Olivia Nuzzi's Memoir

The politician denied the writer's claims.
The politician denied the writer's claims.

In her memoir, she spilled several shocking tidbits about their relationship, claiming they were making plans for the future.

"She said ‘I love you’ only after he said it first. He called her ‘Livvy’ and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her," Nuzzi penned.

The author also defended their age gap, nothing they shared "common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable."

Nuzzi gushed they "moved through the world with amused detachment and deep sensitivity, contradictions that worked somehow in concert."

Nuzzi asked to pause an interview when she began to tear up over the drama.
Nuzzi asked to pause an interview when she began to tear up over the drama.

Nuzzi was overcome with emotion during a recent video interview about the tome — so much so, she asked if they could pause their chat.

While talking to Tim Miller, he dissed Nuzzi for "not reveal[ing] the truth" about RFK Jr. even after he "betrayed her."

"There are more things I think you could reveal about him, I would assume, that you have chosen not to," he said, to which she insisted she "did."

RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, stuck by his side throughout the scandal.
RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, stuck by his side throughout the scandal.

"You admit in the book that you’d acted to help him over the course of campaign," Miller said. "And so once you realized that he was screwing you over, you didn’t take any counteraction. You just let him walk over you. Do you see clearly [now]?"

"I lost my job. I was fired and I was in hiding. I was afraid, I was terrified I was terrified of a man [ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza] I did not marry. I was very worried about people knowing where I was," she explained tearfully before asking, "Can we pause this?"

