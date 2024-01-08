'The View' Stars Advise Taylor Swift to 'Get a Sense of Humor' After Singer's 'Pissed' Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes

"These gigs, these hosting gigs are brutal. They're just brutal. If you don't know the room, if you've not been in these rooms before and you're thrust out there, it's hit or miss," Whoopi Goldberg explained, speaking from experience after hosting the Oscars several times. "I don't know whether it was the room or the jokes, I didn't get to see it, but I do know that he's as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups."

"It's not an easy gig. If you read any of the reviews of some of the gigs that I've had, where they just wished me into the cornfields, die on the vine, it's not an easy gig," The Color Purple actress noted.