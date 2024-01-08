'The View' Stars Advise Taylor Swift to 'Get a Sense of Humor' After Singer's 'Pissed' Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes
The View panelists think Taylor Swift needs to calm down.
During the Monday, January 8, broadcast of the hit daytime talk show, the co-hosts jumped to the defense of Jo Koy after the comedian faced major backlash from him hosting the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
"These gigs, these hosting gigs are brutal. They're just brutal. If you don't know the room, if you've not been in these rooms before and you're thrust out there, it's hit or miss," Whoopi Goldberg explained, speaking from experience after hosting the Oscars several times. "I don't know whether it was the room or the jokes, I didn't get to see it, but I do know that he's as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups."
"It's not an easy gig. If you read any of the reviews of some of the gigs that I've had, where they just wished me into the cornfields, die on the vine, it's not an easy gig," The Color Purple actress noted.
Koy was ripped to shred due to numerous things he said while on the stage at the 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards — though he was mostly called out for remarks he made about the Barbie movie and a jab at the NFL's excessive coverage of the "Love Story" singer's frequent appearances at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games this season .
While Goldberg steered clear of specifically ridiculing Swift's reaction, her cohost Sara Haines didn't hold back, stating: "I love Jo Koy and the whole time I was nervous for him because I think he's so funny. He's kind, he's good, all the things."
"What bothers me more in watching this is, get a sense of humor, because we need to protect these national treasures called our comedians, because life needs them," Haines declared, snubbing Swift's "pissed" response to Koy on Sunday night, January 7. "We need to stop binding them in, fencing them in. In that room, Jo Koy is punching up. No one feels sorry. Just smile."
Haines then turned to The View's biggest Swiftie Alyssa Farah Griffin, asking her if she found Koy's joke "bad" enough for the 12-time Grammy winner to appear so upset.
"I think he's such an inherently nice person that doing more of a roast is not natural for him," Griffin explained, as she appeared to refrain from taking sides. "Whereas [prior Globes host] Ricky Gervais will just go in and knock people over."
As for what Koy's joke that didn't land right was exactly, the comedian quipped: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."
In response, Swift failed to crack even the slightest smile, and looked unamused while picking up her champagne and taking a sip from the glass.