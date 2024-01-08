Bad Blood? Taylor Swift Seems Unimpressed After Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Jokes About Excessive NFL Coverage of Singer
Don't worry, Taylor Swift — just "Shake It Off!"
On Sunday, January 7, the pop star seemed not in the least bit amused by Jo Koy after the host made a joke about her during the 2024 Golden Globes.
After a commercial break, Koy started off by stating: "Welcome back. As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader."
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL — on the Golden Globes [there are] fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian continued, and while the dig was meant to be humorous, Swift failed to laugh even a little. "I swear, there's more to go to here. Sorry about that."
After Koy cracked the joke, the camera panned to Swift — who pursed her lips and kept a stoic facial expression while opting to sip her glass of champagne instead of give Koy any sort of recognition for his quick jab about the "All Too Well" singer's frequent appearances at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games this season.
Swift attended the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards to represent her Eras Tour concert film, which received a nomination for the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.
The blonde beauty's widespread fanbase quickly jumped to her defense via social media, where they savagely ripped apart Koy for attempting to mess with the 12-time Grammy winner.
"Cause of death for Jo Koy: That look Taylor Swift gave him as she sipped her drink," one person tweeted, while another asked: "Does the fool who’s hosting the Golden Globes and just made a joke about Taylor Swift realize millions of viewers had to Google who the h--- is Jo Koy!???"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third viewer called the moment "uncomfortable" and ridiculed Koy for "using Taylor Swift in a joke that stopped being funny months ago," deeming the line "a cheap shot."
"That joke just didn't make sense and wasn't funny. Why [are you] bringing up the NFL only to talk about Taylor Swift?" a fourth fan snubbed.
One individual backed up Koy, writing, "Can Taylor not take a joke? He wasn’t even putting her down it was a diss at the NFL for the way they cover her. It was funny & innocent."
The NFL's apparently excessive coverage of Swift this season has been a trending topic of conversation ever since the "Enchanted" singer stepped out to Kelce's game for the first time in September 2023.
Her outing at the sporting even simultaneously revealed her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to the public.
Kelce did not accompany his girlfriend for Sunday night's awards show, as his team had an away game against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the evening.