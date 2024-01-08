'Painful to Watch': Jo Koy Roasted for 'Embarrassing' Golden Globes Performance
Jo Koy will likely not be hosting the Golden Globes ever again.
After the comedian, 52, took on the master of ceremony duties for one of Hollywood's biggest nights, the negative reviews poured in.
"Dude is not getting any more gigs after this for sure," one TikTok user wrote in the comments section of a video that showed some of Koy's quips in his opening monologue.
"I had to turn off the TV and take a few laps, that's how painful it was to watch; the secondhand embarrassment was no joke," a second person added.
"Wow, this was so painful to watch," a third viewer said of the Chelsea Lately alum's jokes.
"Never heard Jo Koy before this and wish it had stayed that way," a fourth person clarified.
Koy was bold in his performance, roasting Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro and even the beloved Barbie movie during the live broadcast.
"Robert De Niro is here! Sorry, I'm a fan. I'm a fan. I'm fanning out. I love you, Robert. If it's awkward, I'm sorry. I had to do that in front of you. I know it sucks," Koy said during his opening speech. "I'm a bit awestruck. This guy's amazing, decade after decade, he just kills it every single time. I don't know how you do it, man. I swear to God."
"Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How'd you get her pregnant at 80?" the stand-up star quipped about the Goodfellas star welcoming a baby with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 45, last year.
Koy then set his sights on the "Karma" vocalist, 34, and her relationship with Travis Kelce. "Welcome back. As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader," he said while returning from a commercial break. "I swear, there's more to go to here. Sorry about that."
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL — on the Golden Globes [there are] fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy added as the camera panned to an angry looking Swift.
Things did not get better when the Leo actor went in on Barbie.
"Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page, Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project. And Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big b-------," Koy said as the audience's faces fell. "I don’t want you guys to think that I’m a creep. It was kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll, just something about your eyes, Ryan [Gosling]...it's not all about you Margot [Robbie]."