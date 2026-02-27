or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > The View
OK LogoPolitics

The View's Ana Navarro Shuts Down Co-Host's Shady Claim That Hillary Clinton Testifying About Jeffrey Epstein Is a 'Scandal'

Composite photo of Ana Navarro and Hillary Clinton
Source: mega; @theview/x

The View's Ana Navarro defended Hillary Clinton over her being subpoenaed for the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro was quick to defend Hillary Clinton one day after the former FLOTUS testified at her deposition over Jeffrey Epstein.

On the Friday, February 27, episode of The View, the women discussed their frustration that Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton, were subpoenaed, but people like Elon Musk and Melania Trump were not.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Not a Scandal for Hillary'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ana Navarro hit back when Sara Eisen claimed the Jeffrey Epstein deposition was another 'scandal' for Hillary Clinton.
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro hit back when Sara Eisen claimed the Jeffrey Epstein deposition was another 'scandal' for Hillary Clinton.

Toward the end of the discussion, Sunny Hostin shared a disclaimer that stated, "The Clintons have not been accused of any wrongdoing and have denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Trump has also denied all allegations and both Trump and Melania have denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein."

"And this is also not the first scandal for the Clintons," guest co-host Sara Eisen added. "They always manage to overcome."

"This is not a scandal for Hillary," Ana declared. "It’s a scandal that she’s being dragged in."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Defended His Wife at Deposition

Photo of Bill Clinton said it was 'simply not right' that his wife was subpoenaed.
Source: mega

Bill Clinton said it was 'simply not right' that his wife was subpoenaed.

Bill himself also shaded the fact that his spouse had to testify.

Prior to being questioned at his deposition, he released an opening statement that read, "Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein."

"She has no memory of meeting him. She neither traveled with him or visited any of his properties," his letter continued. "Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,0000, including her was simply not right."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro defended Hillary Clinton on 'The View.'

Bill's deposition wasn't anywhere near as dramatic as Hillary's, as hers was abruptly halted after U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert sent political commentator Benny Johnson a photo of Hillary testifying, which he posted on social media.

An hour after uploading the shot to X, he claimed the former Secretary of State "stormed out" of the deposition because of the photo.

"Now the Clinton PR team is crying about me to the press. This is insane," he alleged. "The deposition is being filmed and will be released in full. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post a photo she took before the hearing started with credit."

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Boebert Cause Chaos at Deposition

Photo of Bill Clinton denied knowing about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.
Source: department of justice

Bill Clinton denied knowing about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

When a reporter asked why she snapped the image, Lauren replied, "Why not?"

"I really admire her blue suit, so I wanted to capture that for everyone," she added while smirking.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Boebert's photo of Hillary Clinton testifying went viral on social media.
Source: @laurenboebert/x

Lauren Boebert's photo of Hillary Clinton testifying went viral on social media.

Later on, she told reporters she installed "the BleachBit software" on her phone and "took a hammer to her iPad" so no information would get out.

"So I guess in regards to any photos, I do not recall," she declared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.