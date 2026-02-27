The View's Ana Navarro Shuts Down Co-Host's Shady Claim That Hillary Clinton Testifying About Jeffrey Epstein Is a 'Scandal'

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro was quick to defend Hillary Clinton one day after the former FLOTUS testified at her deposition over Jeffrey Epstein. On the Friday, February 27, episode of The View, the women discussed their frustration that Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton, were subpoenaed, but people like Elon Musk and Melania Trump were not.

'This Is Not a Scandal for Hillary'

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro hit back when Sara Eisen claimed the Jeffrey Epstein deposition was another 'scandal' for Hillary Clinton.

Toward the end of the discussion, Sunny Hostin shared a disclaimer that stated, "The Clintons have not been accused of any wrongdoing and have denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Trump has also denied all allegations and both Trump and Melania have denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein." "And this is also not the first scandal for the Clintons," guest co-host Sara Eisen added. "They always manage to overcome." "This is not a scandal for Hillary," Ana declared. "It’s a scandal that she’s being dragged in."

Bill Clinton Defended His Wife at Deposition

Source: mega Bill Clinton said it was 'simply not right' that his wife was subpoenaed.

Bill himself also shaded the fact that his spouse had to testify. Prior to being questioned at his deposition, he released an opening statement that read, "Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein." "She has no memory of meeting him. She neither traveled with him or visited any of his properties," his letter continued. "Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,0000, including her was simply not right."

HILLARY CLINTON SLAMS REPUBS FOR PROTECTING 'ONE POLITICAL PARTY': 'The View' co-hosts and Sara Eisen share their takeaways from Hillary Clinton's testimony regarding Jeffery Epstein before the House Oversight Committee Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zOYnX00fEA — The View (@TheView) February 27, 2026 Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro defended Hillary Clinton on 'The View.'

Bill's deposition wasn't anywhere near as dramatic as Hillary's, as hers was abruptly halted after U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert sent political commentator Benny Johnson a photo of Hillary testifying, which he posted on social media. An hour after uploading the shot to X, he claimed the former Secretary of State "stormed out" of the deposition because of the photo. "Now the Clinton PR team is crying about me to the press. This is insane," he alleged. "The deposition is being filmed and will be released in full. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post a photo she took before the hearing started with credit."

Lauren Boebert Cause Chaos at Deposition

Source: department of justice Bill Clinton denied knowing about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

When a reporter asked why she snapped the image, Lauren replied, "Why not?" "I really admire her blue suit, so I wanted to capture that for everyone," she added while smirking.

Source: @laurenboebert/x Lauren Boebert's photo of Hillary Clinton testifying went viral on social media.