Hillary Clinton 'Stormed Out' of Jeffrey Epstein Deposition After Photo of Her Testifying Was Leaked Online, Claims Commentator

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Hillary Clinton
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton's deposition was temporarily paused.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton's Jeffrey Epstein deposition on Thursday, February 26, came to a sudden stop after a photo of her testifying was posted online.

Lauren Boebert sent the snapshot to political commentator Benny Johnson, who shared it on his X account at 12:06 p.m ET.

Benny Johnson Shared Lauren Boebert's Photo of Hillary Clinton

Photo of Hillary Clinton reportedly 'stormed out' of her deposition on Thursday, February 26.
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton reportedly 'stormed out' of her deposition on Thursday, February 26.

In the viral picture, Clinton was dressed in royal blue while sitting at a table that had a pitcher of water situated on it.

"The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee," Johnson captioned his upload. "This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy."

'Hillary Clinton Just Stormed Out'

Source: @bennyjohnson/x

Benny Johnson posted Lauren Boebert's photo of Hillary Clinton at the deposition.

At 1:31 p.m., Johnson shared an update, claiming, "Hillary Clinton just STORMED out of the Epstein Deposition because I posted a photo of her testifying." "Now the Clinton PR team is crying about me to the press," he continued. "This is insane."

"The deposition is being filmed and will be released in full. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV," he noted. "Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post a photo she took before the hearing started with credit."

Photo of Hillary Clinton's adviser confirmed 'the hearing went off the record' at one point.
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton's adviser confirmed 'the hearing went off the record' at one point.

The former Secretary of State's adviser Nick Merrill addressed the situation to reporters.

"The hearing just went off the record for a moment because it seems, as some of you may have seen, there was a photograph shared on social media, which is against the rules read at the top of the meeting," he explained. "So the hearing is paused briefly while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress have violated that rule."

At 2:18 p.m., Johnson revealed, "The deposition is back on. Hillary is back on the record. Everything is proceeding."

Hillary Clinton Gave a Passionate Opening Statement

Photo of Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were ordered to testify about Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were ordered to testify about Jeffrey Epstein.

As OK! reported, Hillary gave a passionate opening statement at the hearing, even shaming the committee for forcing herself and husband Bill Clinton to testify about any ties they had to the late financier, as they had already given statements after they were first subpoenaed.

"I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein," the mother-of-one said. "I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices."

Photo of Hillary Clinton believes she was ordered to testify to 'distract' from Donald Trump's actions.
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton believes she was ordered to testify to 'distract' from Donald Trump's actions.

Hillary went on to allege that she was ordered to "testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers."

Hillary was referring to how the DOJ was accused of withholding files about the POTUS being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. There has also been outcry as to why the president hasn't had his own deposition despite his past friendship with the late pedophile.

