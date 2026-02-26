Photos of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at White House Contradict Hillary Clinton's Testimony

Article continues below advertisement

Newly resurfaced photographs from a 1993 White House reception are raising fresh questions following Hillary Clinton’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, February 26. During the closed-door hearing, Clinton said she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal activities and did not remember ever meeting the late child predator. Both Hillary and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and have not been accused of any crimes in connection to Epstein and Maxwell's trafficking scheme.

'I Do Not Recall Ever Encountering Mr. Epstein'

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton was photographed during a White House event reportedly attended by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices," Hillary said in her opening statement, which she later posted to X. However, photographs released in April 2021 from the William J. Clinton Presidential Library show Jeffrey and Ghislaine attending a 1993 White House event for donors to the White House Historical Association. The images depict Jeffrey and Ghislaine speaking with then-President Clinton at the reception. While Hillary is not pictured directly interacting with the pair in the available photos, she appears to have been in attendance at the same event, including in one image where she is seen speaking with another guest.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was photographed shaking hands with Bill Clinton.

The photos were previously cited in reporting about Epstein’s visits to the White House during the early 1990s. A 2019 report from the Daily Beast alleged that Epstein attended the 1993 donor event after contributing $10,000 to the White House Historical Association fund and visited the White House on other occasions during that period. At the time of Epstein's 2019 federal charges, a spokesperson for former President Clinton addressed the ex-POTUS' past contact with the disgraced financier.

Bill and Hillary Clinton 'Know Nothing' About Jeffrey Epstein's 'Terrible Crimes'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly attended a 1993 event at the White House.

In a July 2019 statement posted to social media, Angel Urena said, "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York." Jeffrey, who was charged with s-- trafficking of minors in 2019, died by suicide later that year while in federal custody. Ghislaine was later convicted on federal s-- trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. Hillary's testimony this week focused on her lack of knowledge regarding Jeffrey's criminal conduct — and her frustration with the House Oversight Committee's handling of its investigation into the Epstein files. She did not address the 1993 reception directly in her opening remarks.

Source: MEGA Hillary and Bill Clinton have repeatedly denied knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's crimes.