Theo Von Stops Mid-Interview to Gush Over Chris Hemsworth's 'Crazy' Good Looks

Article continues below advertisement

Theo Von was so starstruck by Chris Hemsworth that he just had to pause the latest episode of his podcast. The Marvel actor, 42, appeared on the February 17 episode of Von's podcast This Past Weekend, and in the middle of the conversation, the comedian commented on how attractive Hemsworth is.

Article continues below advertisement

Theo Von Paused His Interview to Gawk at Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was caught OFF-GUARD when Theo Von randomly started talking about how HANDSOME he was mid-podcast 🤣👀



“You’re freaking looksmaxxing… It’s gotta be crazy being so handsome”

pic.twitter.com/trhbHKuWL6 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) February 17, 2026 Source: @KillaKreww/X Theo Von recently interviewed Chris Hemsworth for his podcast 'This Past Weekend.'

During the episode, the Thor star was asked by a producer offscreen to lower his mic so he could be heard on the audio better. "We want to see your face because that's what the people want to see," Von joked. “You’re freaking looksmaxxing. It’s gotta be crazy being so handsome.” "I bet whenever your mirror sees you, it goes like 'ah yea...'" Von went on while adding a seductive voice for effect. "I bet it's a positive sound!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @KillaKreww/X Theo Von was shocked over how attractive the Marvel actor is.

The stand-up funnyman then quipped: "Does this seem g-- at all? Sorry." But Hemsworth wasn't offended in the slightest and couldn't help but play along. "Just the two of us in a room. It's fun," the Aussie actor laughed. "But I appreciate it!" "You're a handsome fella too," Hemsworth told Von, who wasn't buying it and added: "I don't know, dude. I'm 'side-of-the-road handsome.' Like when people are going 50 miles an hour, they go, 'That guy is okay-looking.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Hemsworth Was Crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2014

Source: MEGA The Aussie star scored the 'Sexiest Man Alive' title in 2014.

"I'm sitting next to you and I'm admiring what I see," Hemsworth said. "I'm 'hitchhiker handsome,'" Von continued, to which the Crime 101 star replied: "I'd pick you up. Where are you headed?" This isn't the first time Hemsworth has been gawked at regarding his good looks. He was even named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive — rightfully so — in 2014. “I think you’ve bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house,” he quipped to the publication at the time. “I can just say to [wife Elsa Pataky], ‘Now remember, this is what the people think, so I don’t need to do the dishes anymore, I don’t need to change nappies. I’m above that. I’ve made it now.’"

Chris Evans Was Also Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Source: MEGA Chris Evans scored the 'People' cover in 2022.