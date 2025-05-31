or
PHOTOS

Too Hot to Handle! Shirtless Male Celebrities Who Have Fans Drooling

male celebrities shirtless looks photos
Source: @aarontaylorjohnson/Instagram; @zacefron/Instagram

These male celebrities have fans losing their minds over their irresistible shirtless snaps!

May 31 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

aaron taylor johnson
Source: @aarontaylorjohnson/Instagram

Aaron Taylor-Johnson enjoyed a trip with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson broke the internet with his topless look.

While vacationing with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, the Kraven the Hunter actor left the masses swooning over his shirtless reveal, with camouflage pants and white Calvin Klein underwear drawing more attention to his toned torso.

"🌈🌊 little get away 💕," he captioned the September 2024 upload, which also showed him wearing sunglasses and holding a cigarette.

Ansel Elgort

ansel elgort
Source: @ansel/Instagram

Ansel Elgort shared a photo from his Khao Phing Kan trip in 2016.

In 2016, Ansel Elgort stripped down and revealed his defined build during a trip to Khao Phing Kan, which is also known as James Bond Island, in Thailand. In the snap, The Fault in Our Stars actor showcased his chiseled abs, standing on an inflatable kayak in only dark swim trunks.

Chris Hemsworth

chris hemsworth
Source: @chrishemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth launched Centr, a health and fitness app.

Chris Hemsworth has always been worthy of Mjolnir.

The Thor actor caused a social media meltdown when he uploaded steamy shots in July 2022, posing in just a baseball cap and black shorts.

"@centrfit has everything you need for your fitness journey. What it doesn't have is advice on what to do with your hands in photos. I'm hoping this helps everyone out there. Here's my 3 looks...." he wrote in the caption.

Chris Pratt

chris pratt
Source: @prattprattpratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt began avoiding alcohol to get in shape.

"Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me," Chris Pratt captioned a July 2013 mirror selfie taken at the gym.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

dwayne the rock johnson
Source: @therock/Instagram

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared the importance of spending time with family.

During a family trip in July 2021, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posed shirtless as he held a fishing rod by a river. He wore casual shorts for the outing and accessorized with sunglasses.

The father-of-three said, "Always good to spend time with all my babies🐟🎣🥃 #manafarms #jonesonthejukebox #godscountry."

Eric Decker

eric decker
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Eric and Jessie James Decker share four kids.

Eric Decker kicked off New Year 2019 with a bang, with his wife, Jessie James Decker, sharing his nearly nude photo on Instagram.

"#retirement," Jessie James cheekily captioned the post, which showed her husband covering his manhood with just a towel.

Jason Momoa

jason momoa
Source: @prideofgypsies/Instagram

Jason Momoa enjoyed a dune buggy trip.

In photos from his dune buggy outing in July 2020, Jason Momoa displayed his shredded form as he went shirtless to wash off his mud-covered skin and clothes.

"like a pig in s---. 🤣🤣🤣," the Aquaman actor shared in the caption. "hard to explain this one. but i had an amazing day. now i need a dune buggy. dune coming soon aloha j. @schaeffersgarmenthotel dirty pink 😭🤣😂."

Lewis Hamilton

lewis hamilton
Source: @lewishamilton/Instagram

Lewis Hamilton has been open about his wellness journey amid his busy schedule.

Wearing nothing but black shorts and ankle-length socks, Lewis Hamilton proudly put his gym-honed body on full display to share an inspiring message with his followers.

"Every year I try to find the right balance between being the fittest athlete I can be, a good businessman and deliver on all platforms," he admitted in the caption of the March 2020 post. "It is far from easy but I give it my all. I listen to my body, fuel it to the best of my knowledge."

The race car driver said he "managed to push further and be fitter and stronger than the years before," adding he felt happy about his progress so he became "more prepared" ahead of his first race of the season.

He concluded with a heartwarming reminder, "I just want to encourage you all out there, your body and mind are one. Take care of it, feed your body and your mind with the right ingredients. Health is wealth! If you believe you can’t do something that is just the wrong attitude because you can do anything you put your mind to. You need to develop a positive frame of mind and working out will help you do that and feel better about yourself. I know you can do it, now you need to know it too!! #teamlh #youcandoit #believeinyourself."

Tyler Cameron and Matt James

tyler cameron and matt james
Source: @tylerjcameron/Instagram

Tyler Cameron has been supportive of Matt James after his breakup from Rachael Kirkconnell.

Tyler Cameron and Matt James posed shirtless in an April 2020 update, showing off their ripped physiques while enjoying a meal outdoors.

"Made you look 👀," Cameron teased fans in the caption.

Zac and Dylan Efron

zac and dylan efron
Source: @zacefron/Instagram

Zac Efron has three siblings.

Zac Efron and his brother Dylan left fans drooling when they flaunted their toned torsos during an August 2023 trip.

