Too Hot to Handle! Shirtless Male Celebrities Who Have Fans Drooling

Wearing nothing but black shorts and ankle-length socks, Lewis Hamilton proudly put his gym-honed body on full display to share an inspiring message with his followers.

"Every year I try to find the right balance between being the fittest athlete I can be, a good businessman and deliver on all platforms," he admitted in the caption of the March 2020 post. "It is far from easy but I give it my all. I listen to my body, fuel it to the best of my knowledge."

The race car driver said he "managed to push further and be fitter and stronger than the years before," adding he felt happy about his progress so he became "more prepared" ahead of his first race of the season.

He concluded with a heartwarming reminder, "I just want to encourage you all out there, your body and mind are one. Take care of it, feed your body and your mind with the right ingredients. Health is wealth! If you believe you can’t do something that is just the wrong attitude because you can do anything you put your mind to. You need to develop a positive frame of mind and working out will help you do that and feel better about yourself. I know you can do it, now you need to know it too!! #teamlh #youcandoit #believeinyourself."