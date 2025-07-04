'This Is Us' Alum Chrissy Metz Says She 'Survived' Her 'First-Ever Pilates' Class After Drastic Weight Loss: Watch
Chrissy Metz is taking on new challenges!
The This Is Us alum hopped on TikTok to share a big milestone in her wellness journey: completing her first-ever Pilates class. After shedding 100 pounds and committing to strength training, Metz decided to push her limits again.
“I survived, I survived my first ever Pilates class,” she proudly told her followers.
She admitted she was “too scared” to try it before, but something in her pushed her to go for it anyway.
“I felt so silly because I was like, ‘Oh, what spring is this? What does that do?’ Just flip-flopping like a fish, and whatever,” she said with a laugh. “But the victory was that I did it. The victory was that I went. I tried. I faced my fears.”
Luckily, she had the help of a “patient” instructor who guided her through the experience.
Metz, who previously denied using Ozempic, encouraged her fans to give it a shot, too.
“If you’re thinking about Pilates: just do it,” she said. “Even if you fumble through it, even if you feel like you look awkward. Who cares? Nobody’s great out of the gate, right?”
The Masked Singer alum added, “I encourage you to do the things that scare you, the things that get you out of your comfort zone — because you just never know. You never know how it could change your life.”
This new post comes just months after Metz opened up about the workout style that’s really helped her stay consistent.
"I have always enjoyed strength training. I've always enjoyed lifting weights — like, I don't want to run unless I'm being chased," she joked to the Daily Mail. "I want to age the best way that I can, and I want to be strong. And that's really the impetus behind any of it."
Metz’s relationship with her body has been a lifelong journey. Back in 2017, she shared that she’s “been chubby all [her] life.”
“I was born chubby and as I got older, at different times in my life, I was thinner or more active or playing sports, but I was definitely always a chubbier kid,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.
She said that even when she consume the same things as other kids, she “would totally gain weight.”
"I had to be really cognizant of what I ate," she added. “I don’t necessarily remember being told what not to eat, but I know that it was an issue and it was something that was kind of whispered about because not everybody wanted to really hurt my feelings.”
Everything changed after she turned 30 and suffered a panic attack tied to her health — which was the turning point that inspired her to take her fitness seriously. She recently debuted her 100-pound weight loss at a May event and hasn’t looked back.
"I want to have a fit, healthy body and not have to be put in a box,” she previously told People. “I don’t want to be limited by anything."