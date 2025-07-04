'This Is Us' Alum Chrissy Metz Says She 'Survived' Her 'First-Ever Pilates' Class After Drastic Weight Loss: Watch

The This Is Us alum hopped on TikTok to share a big milestone in her wellness journey: completing her first-ever Pilates class. After shedding 100 pounds and committing to strength training, Metz decided to push her limits again.

“I survived, I survived my first ever Pilates class,” she proudly told her followers.

She admitted she was “too scared” to try it before, but something in her pushed her to go for it anyway.

“I felt so silly because I was like, ‘Oh, what spring is this? What does that do?’ Just flip-flopping like a fish, and whatever,” she said with a laugh. “But the victory was that I did it. The victory was that I went. I tried. I faced my fears.”