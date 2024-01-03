T.I. and Wife Tiny Harris Deny Sexual Assault and Battery Allegations: 'We Are Innocent of These Fake Claims'
An anonymous woman has come forward to file a complaint of sexual assault and battery against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris.
Following their encounter at a Los Angeles club in 2005, the woman alleged the couple drugged her and then took her back to their hotel room, where she was raped.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed the complaint under the pseudonym in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 2.
She stated she "did not consent to any of the sexual assault or misconduct." In response, T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny (real name Tameka Harris) vehemently denied the allegations in a joint statement obtained by outlets less than 24 hours after the initial filing.
“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations,” the statement read.
"For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again," they continued. "Our position is clear... We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court."
According to the complaint, the woman — who was serving in the U.S. Air Force at the time — met T.I. and Tiny, aged 43 and 48 respectively, in 2005 while stationed in Los Angeles.
She claimed to have been introduced to the couple in the VIP section of the club by a man named Caviar, who she attended a party with at the residence of the late rapper Coolio the night before.
The woman said Tiny offered her a drink at the venue and later accompanied her to a hotel room with T.I. and two other women.
After the two other women left, Tiny allegedly took off the woman's clothing, leaving her feeling shocked and uncomfortable. The woman alleged that both T.I. and Tiny then joined her in the shower.
Following the shower, during which T.I. allegedly stated that Tiny would bathe them both, the woman claimed to have felt dizzy and lightheaded, leading her to believe she had been drugged.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On the bed, T.I. allegedly turned on a pornographic movie and demanded the woman rub oil on his back and body. Tiny then supposedly joined them, massaging the woman, which caused her to feel sick and disgusted.
According to the complaint, Tiny pinned the woman down while T.I. proceeded to insert his toes into her privates, despite her protests.
The woman alleged that despite her attempts to move T.I. away from her, he went to get a condom as Tiny continued to arouse herself by grinding on her and massaging her backside. She claimed to have vomited due to feeling increasingly ill before passing out on the couch.
People obtained quotes and sources used in this article.