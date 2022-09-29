Rapper Coolio Dead At 59, Found In The Bathroom By A Friend

In 2017, he released "Kill Again," but he said that he was surprised he was still in the biz.

"I didn’t plan on making any more albums," he said. "I was still making music for myself. But the balance has been upset so bad — people need me, people like me. A lot of people don't want to hear it, but hip-hop is hurting right now, especially if people want to hear intelligent-style music."

"I’m going to be honest with you," he added. "'Kill Again' is not my best effort. I could have put out a way better record than 'Kill Again,' but not with the balance. It's part of one of the pieces of the puzzle to try and restore the balance."